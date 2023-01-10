High school
406mtsports.com rankings
Records through Jan. 9
BOYS
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (4-1)
2. Billings West (3-1)
3. Billings Skyview (5-1)
4. Helena (4-1)
5. Bozeman Gallatin (4-1)
Class A
1. Lewistown (6-0)
2. Butte Central (6-1)
3. Billings Central (5-1)
4. Frenchtown (7-1)
5. Hamilton (6-1)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (7-0)
2. Huntley Project (6-1)
3. Bigfork (6-2)
4. Fairfield (6-1)
5. Columbus (7-0)
6. Wolf Point (7-0)
7. Poplar (5-1)
8. Red Lodge (6-1)
9. Malta (5-2)
10. Shelby (5-2)
Class C
1. Lustre Christian (9-0)
2. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (8-0)
3. West Yellowstone (6-1)
4. Manhattan Christian (7-1)
5. Belt (5-1)
6. Roy-Winifred (7-1)
8. Centerville (7-1)
7. Heart Butte (8-0)
9. St. Regis (8-0)
10. Drummond (8-1)
GIRLS
Class AA
1. Billings Skyview (5-1)
2. Helena Capital (4-1)
3. Bozeman Gallatin (4-1)
4. Missoula Sentinel (5-1)
5. Billings West (3-1)
Class A
1. Billings Central (6-0)
2. Dillon (8-0)
3. Browning (6-0)
4. Laurel (7-0)
5. Hardin (5-1)
Class B
1. Bigfork (8-0)
2. Big Timber (7-0)
3. Huntley Project (7-0)
4. Malta (7-1)
5. Baker (5-1)
6. Thompson Falls (5-0)
7. Columbus (6-1)
8. Shepherd (6-2)
9. St. Ignatius (6-1)
10. Anaconda (6-1)
Class C
1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (9-0)
2. Roy-Winifred (7-1)
3. Plentywood (6-0)
4. Manhattan Christian (8-0)
5. Circle (8-1)
6. Chinook (7-0)
7. Twin Bridges (8-1)
8. Roberts (6-1)
9. Drummond (8-1)
10. Ekalaka (8-0)
