High school

406mtsports.com rankings

Records through Jan. 9

BOYS

Class AA

1. Helena Capital (4-1) 

2. Billings West (3-1) 

3. Billings Skyview (5-1) 

4. Helena (4-1) 

5. Bozeman Gallatin (4-1)

Class A

1. Lewistown (6-0)

2. Butte Central (6-1)

3. Billings Central (5-1)

4. Frenchtown (7-1)

5. Hamilton (6-1)

Class B

1. Missoula Loyola (7-0)

2. Huntley Project (6-1)

3. Bigfork (6-2)

4. Fairfield (6-1)

5. Columbus (7-0)

6. Wolf Point (7-0)

7. Poplar (5-1)

8. Red Lodge (6-1) 

9. Malta (5-2) 

10. Shelby (5-2) 

Class C

1. Lustre Christian (9-0)

2. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (8-0)

3. West Yellowstone (6-1)

4. Manhattan Christian (7-1)

5. Belt (5-1)

6. Roy-Winifred (7-1)

8. Centerville (7-1) 

7. Heart Butte (8-0)

9. St. Regis (8-0) 

10. Drummond (8-1) 

GIRLS

Class AA

1. Billings Skyview (5-1)

2. Helena Capital (4-1) 

3. Bozeman Gallatin (4-1) 

4. Missoula Sentinel (5-1)

5. Billings West (3-1)

Class A

1. Billings Central (6-0)

2. Dillon (8-0)

3. Browning (6-0)

4. Laurel (7-0)

5. Hardin (5-1)

Class B

1. Bigfork (8-0)

2. Big Timber (7-0)

3. Huntley Project (7-0)

4. Malta (7-1)

5. Baker (5-1)

6. Thompson Falls (5-0)

7. Columbus (6-1)

8. Shepherd (6-2)

9. St. Ignatius (6-1) 

10. Anaconda (6-1) 

Class C

1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (9-0)

2. Roy-Winifred (7-1)

3. Plentywood (6-0)

4. Manhattan Christian (8-0)

5. Circle (8-1)

6. Chinook (7-0)

7. Twin Bridges (8-1)

8. Roberts (6-1)

9. Drummond (8-1)

10. Ekalaka (8-0)

