High school

406mtsports.com rankings

Records through Jan. 16

BOYS

Class AA

1. Billings West (5-1) 

2. Helena (6-1) 

3. Billings Skyview (6-2) 

4. Missoula Hellgate (6-2)

5. Helena Capital (5-2) 

Class A

1. Lewistown (8-0)

2. Butte Central (8-1)

3. Billings Central (7-1)

4. Hamilton (8-1)

5. Columbia Falls (8-1)

Class B

1. Missoula Loyola (10-0)

2. Bigfork (8-2)

3. Fairfield (7-1)

4. Columbus (9-0)

5. Wolf Point (9-0)

6. Huntley Project (7-2)

7. Red Lodge (7-1) 

8. Lodge Grass (6-2)

9. Manhattan (5-2) 

10. Malta (7-3) 

Class C

1. Lustre Christian (10-0)

2. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (10-0)

3. West Yellowstone (8-1)

4. Manhattan Christian (9-1)

5. Belt (8-1)

6. Roy-Winifred (9-1)

7. Heart Butte (10-0)

8. Drummond (10-1) 

9. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (9-1) 

10. Charlo (7-2)

GIRLS

Class AA

1. Helena Capital (6-1) 

2. Billings West (5-1)

3. Bozeman Gallatin (5-2) 

4. Billings Skyview (6-2)

5. Missoula Hellgate (5-2)

Class A

1. Billings Central (8-0)

2. Dillon (10-0)

3. Browning (8-0)

4. Laurel (8-1)

5. Hardin (6-2)

Class B

1. Bigfork (10-0)

2. Huntley Project (9-0)

3. Malta (9-1)

4. Baker (7-2)

5. Big Timber (8-1) 

6. Columbus (7-2)

7. Thompson Falls (7-1)

8. Anaconda (8-1) 

9. St. Ignatius (7-2) 

10. Manhattan (7-2)

Class C

1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (11-0)

2. Roy-Winifred (9-1)

3. Plentywood (9-0)

4. Manhattan Christian (10-0)

5. Chinook (9-0)

6. Twin Bridges (10-1)

7. Roberts (8-1)

8. Circle (9-2) 

9. Drummond (10-1)

10. Ekalaka (9-1)

