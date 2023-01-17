High school
406mtsports.com rankings
Records through Jan. 16
BOYS
Class AA
1. Billings West (5-1)
2. Helena (6-1)
3. Billings Skyview (6-2)
4. Missoula Hellgate (6-2)
5. Helena Capital (5-2)
Class A
1. Lewistown (8-0)
2. Butte Central (8-1)
3. Billings Central (7-1)
4. Hamilton (8-1)
5. Columbia Falls (8-1)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (10-0)
2. Bigfork (8-2)
3. Fairfield (7-1)
4. Columbus (9-0)
5. Wolf Point (9-0)
6. Huntley Project (7-2)
7. Red Lodge (7-1)
8. Lodge Grass (6-2)
9. Manhattan (5-2)
10. Malta (7-3)
Class C
1. Lustre Christian (10-0)
2. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (10-0)
3. West Yellowstone (8-1)
4. Manhattan Christian (9-1)
5. Belt (8-1)
6. Roy-Winifred (9-1)
7. Heart Butte (10-0)
8. Drummond (10-1)
9. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (9-1)
10. Charlo (7-2)
GIRLS
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (6-1)
2. Billings West (5-1)
3. Bozeman Gallatin (5-2)
4. Billings Skyview (6-2)
5. Missoula Hellgate (5-2)
Class A
1. Billings Central (8-0)
2. Dillon (10-0)
3. Browning (8-0)
4. Laurel (8-1)
5. Hardin (6-2)
Class B
1. Bigfork (10-0)
2. Huntley Project (9-0)
3. Malta (9-1)
4. Baker (7-2)
5. Big Timber (8-1)
6. Columbus (7-2)
7. Thompson Falls (7-1)
8. Anaconda (8-1)
9. St. Ignatius (7-2)
10. Manhattan (7-2)
Class C
1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (11-0)
2. Roy-Winifred (9-1)
3. Plentywood (9-0)
4. Manhattan Christian (10-0)
5. Chinook (9-0)
6. Twin Bridges (10-1)
7. Roberts (8-1)
8. Circle (9-2)
9. Drummond (10-1)
10. Ekalaka (9-1)
