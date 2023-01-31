agate Scoreboard: 406mtsports.com high school basketball rankings (Jan. 31) 406mtsports.com Jan 31, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Records through Jan. 30BOYSClass AA 1. Billings West (9-1) 2. Missoula Hellgate (9-2)3. Bozeman (8-2)4. Helena (8-2) 5. Helena Capital (7-3) Class A1. Lewistown (9-0)2. Butte Central (11-1)3. Hamilton (11-2) 4. Columbia Falls (10-3) 5. Billings Central (8-4) Class B1. Missoula Loyola (13-1)2. Fairfield (12-1)3. Wolf Point (13-0)4. Bigfork (10-3)5. Lodge Grass (10-2) 6. Columbus (11-3)7. Huntley Project (9-3) 8. Red Lodge (10-3)9. Rocky Boy (9-4) 10. Lame Deer (11-4) Class C1. Lustre Christian (15-0)2. West Yellowstone (11-1)3. Manhattan Christian (12-1)4. Belt (12-2)5. Heart Butte (13-0)6. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (14-1) 7. Roy-Winifred (11-2)8. Fairview (12-1) 9. St. Regis (13-1) 10. Box Elder (12-2) GIRLSClass AA1. Billings West (9-1)2. Bozeman Gallatin (8-2) 3. Helena Capital (8-2) 4. Kalispell Flathead (8-3) 5. Missoula Hellgate (8-3) Class A1. Dillon (14-0)2. Browning (13-0) 3. Billings Central (9-2) 4. Laurel (10-2) 5. Hardin (9-3) Class B1. Bigfork (14-0)2. Baker (11-2) 3. Malta (12-2) 4. Big Timber (12-1) 5. Huntley Project (12-1) 6. Thompson Falls (10-1) 7. Anaconda (10-2) 8. Manhattan (9-3) 9. Jefferson (11-4) 10. St. Ignatius (9-4) Class C1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (14-0)2. Roy-Winifred (12-1)3. Plentywood (13-0)4. Chinook (14-0)5. Twin Bridges (14-1)6. Roberts (12-1)7. Manhattan Christian (13-2) 8. Ekalaka (12-1) 9. Ennis (11-3) 10. Seeley-Swan (12-1) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports High School Basketball Rankings Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured High school basketball rankings: Missoula Loyola boys, Twin Bridges girls make statements Frontier Conference Basketball: Top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week Running back Colson Coon commits to Montana State, reunites with brother 'Coaching was in his blood' for late Clyde Tucker, a Victor native, longtime Arlee coach Pitching to win: Bozeman High freshman girl aims to make Legion baseball team
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.