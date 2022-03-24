High school basketball
35th Hi-Line Invitational
at Havre
Results
Thursday
Boys
Class A 100, Class C 89
Class C: Bryce Grebe 19, Seth Amunrud 13, Walker Doman 11.
Class A: Fisher Brown 29, Royce Robinson 19, Payton Kokot.
Girls
Class A 74, Class C 71 (OT)
Class C: Teagan Erickson 15, Kyla Momberg 12, Jaycee Erickson 9, Draya Wacker 9.
Class A: Tailey Harris 13, Yelena Miller 13, Alyse Aby 12.
