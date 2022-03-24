High school basketball

35th Hi-Line Invitational

at Havre

Results

Thursday

Boys

Class A 100, Class C 89

Class C: Bryce Grebe 19, Seth Amunrud 13, Walker Doman 11.

Class A: Fisher Brown 29, Royce Robinson 19, Payton Kokot.

Girls

Class A 74, Class C 71 (OT)

Class C: Teagan Erickson 15, Kyla Momberg 12, Jaycee Erickson 9, Draya Wacker 9.

Class A: Tailey Harris 13, Yelena Miller 13, Alyse Aby 12.

Tags

Load comments