Divisionals

Saturday's results

BOYS

Divisionals

Eastern A

Livingston 59, Lewistown 51

Livingston;;14;5;16;24;—;59
Lewistown;;6;10;13;22;—;51

LIVINGSTON: Brendon Johnson 28; Wyatt Saile 16; Sage McMinn 6; Nick Battrick 4; Tristan Stenseth 4; Rylee Watt 1.

LEWISTOWN: Grayden Sanders 12; Gage Clinton 11; Royce Robinson 10; Jalen Robinson 6; Luke Clinton 6; Carson Weeden 4; Nolan Fry 2.

Western B

Thompson Falls 36, Bigfork 34

Thompson Falls;;10;6;6;14;—;36
Bigfork;;7;10;5;12;—;34

 

Missoula Loyola 53, Anaconda 46

Missoula Loyola;;12;14;12;15;—;53
Anaconda;;9;5;10;22;—;46

 

Northern C

Belt 41, Roy-Winifred 39

Belt;;13;4;11;13;—;41
Roy-Winifred;;11;11;10;7;—;39

BELT: Aiden McDaniel 18; Bridger Vogl 12; Kaimen Evans 11.

ROY-WINIFRED: Justin Stulc 16; Blake Donsbach 9; Tyler Fordyce 8; Carter Pendergrass 6.

Chinook 68, Centerville 42

Centerville;;11;15;9;7;—;42
Chinook;;15;19;18;16;—;68

CENTERVILLE: Carson McGinness 21; Grant Cotton 5; Kimi Morandi 4; Jacob Kelley 2; Cole Detton 2; Eathan Upchurch 2.

CHINOOK: Toby Niederegger 20; Ethan Bell 17; Hunter Neibauer 11; Reese Elliot 10; Oskar Pula 6; Ethan MacLeod 4.

Western C

Twin Bridges 44, Darby 30

Darby;;8;6;8;8;—;30
Twin Bridges;;13;16;9;6;—;44

DARBY: Preston Smith 8; Tyler Davis 7; Nelson Smith 7; Gabe Smith 5; Jordan Anderson 3.

TWIN BRIDGES: Bryce Nye 10; Tate Smith 10; Jake Hughes 9; Matt Kaiser 6; Axton Anderson 6; Connor Nye 2; Trystan Harmon 2; Charlie Kruer 1.

GIRLS

Divisionals

Western C

Manhattan Christian 55, Alberton-Superior 30

Manhattan Christian;;10;22;13;10;—;55
Alberton-Superior;;13;5;6;6;—;30

MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN: Kiersten Van Kirk 16; Ava Bellach 12; Eliana Kuperus 10; Taylor Devries 9; Natalie Walhof 5; Madelyn Lindahl 3.

ALBERTON-SUPERIOR: Darby Haskins 12; Sorren Reese 6; Zoe Kelsey 5; Emmah Baughman 5; Cassie Green 2.

Charlo 38, Hot Springs 32

Charlo;;15;8;5;10;—;38
Hot Springs;;6;8;11;7;—;32

CHARLO: Carlee Fryberger 13; Liev Smith 11; Destiny Manuel 7; Conner Fryberger 3; Kassidi Cox 2; Mila Hawk 2.

HOT SPRINGS: McKenzie Cannon 11; Lizzy Fisher 7; Lily Winn 6; Katelyn Christensen 5; Irene Martin 3.

