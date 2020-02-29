Editor's note: Boxscores will be added as we receive them throughout the day and evening.
Divisionals
Saturday's results
BOYS
Divisionals
Eastern A
Livingston 59, Lewistown 51
|Livingston;;14;5;16;24;—;59
|Lewistown;;6;10;13;22;—;51
LIVINGSTON: Brendon Johnson 28; Wyatt Saile 16; Sage McMinn 6; Nick Battrick 4; Tristan Stenseth 4; Rylee Watt 1.
LEWISTOWN: Grayden Sanders 12; Gage Clinton 11; Royce Robinson 10; Jalen Robinson 6; Luke Clinton 6; Carson Weeden 4; Nolan Fry 2.
Western B
Thompson Falls 36, Bigfork 34
|Thompson Falls;;10;6;6;14;—;36
|Bigfork;;7;10;5;12;—;34
Missoula Loyola 53, Anaconda 46
|Missoula Loyola;;12;14;12;15;—;53
|Anaconda;;9;5;10;22;—;46
Northern C
Belt 41, Roy-Winifred 39
|Belt;;13;4;11;13;—;41
|Roy-Winifred;;11;11;10;7;—;39
BELT: Aiden McDaniel 18; Bridger Vogl 12; Kaimen Evans 11.
ROY-WINIFRED: Justin Stulc 16; Blake Donsbach 9; Tyler Fordyce 8; Carter Pendergrass 6.
Chinook 68, Centerville 42
|Centerville;;11;15;9;7;—;42
|Chinook;;15;19;18;16;—;68
CENTERVILLE: Carson McGinness 21; Grant Cotton 5; Kimi Morandi 4; Jacob Kelley 2; Cole Detton 2; Eathan Upchurch 2.
CHINOOK: Toby Niederegger 20; Ethan Bell 17; Hunter Neibauer 11; Reese Elliot 10; Oskar Pula 6; Ethan MacLeod 4.
Western C
Twin Bridges 44, Darby 30
|Darby;;8;6;8;8;—;30
|Twin Bridges;;13;16;9;6;—;44
DARBY: Preston Smith 8; Tyler Davis 7; Nelson Smith 7; Gabe Smith 5; Jordan Anderson 3.
TWIN BRIDGES: Bryce Nye 10; Tate Smith 10; Jake Hughes 9; Matt Kaiser 6; Axton Anderson 6; Connor Nye 2; Trystan Harmon 2; Charlie Kruer 1.
GIRLS
Divisionals
Western C
Manhattan Christian 55, Alberton-Superior 30
|Manhattan Christian;;10;22;13;10;—;55
|Alberton-Superior;;13;5;6;6;—;30
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN: Kiersten Van Kirk 16; Ava Bellach 12; Eliana Kuperus 10; Taylor Devries 9; Natalie Walhof 5; Madelyn Lindahl 3.
ALBERTON-SUPERIOR: Darby Haskins 12; Sorren Reese 6; Zoe Kelsey 5; Emmah Baughman 5; Cassie Green 2.
Charlo 38, Hot Springs 32
|Charlo;;15;8;5;10;—;38
|Hot Springs;;6;8;11;7;—;32
CHARLO: Carlee Fryberger 13; Liev Smith 11; Destiny Manuel 7; Conner Fryberger 3; Kassidi Cox 2; Mila Hawk 2.
HOT SPRINGS: McKenzie Cannon 11; Lizzy Fisher 7; Lily Winn 6; Katelyn Christensen 5; Irene Martin 3.
