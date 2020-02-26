Editor's note: Boxscores will be added as we receive them throughout the day and evening.
BOYS
Eastern A
Laurel 60, Sidney 41
|Sidney;;8;9;7;17;—;41
|Laurel;;13;17;12;18;—;60
SIDNEY: Kaston Leroy 11; Cooper McGlothlin 9; Riley Jackson 8; Boston Peters 5; Ian Jurgens 4; Alejandro Becerra 2; Carter Johnson 2.
LAUREL: Colter Bales 16; Eli Aby 10; Dalton Boehler 8; Danner Purkett 7; Emmet Renner 5; Ty Barta 5; Kade Ewalt 3; Wylee Schnetter 2; Jace McNeil 2; Bryan Barta 2.
Hardin 72, Glendive 34
|Glendive;;5;12;11;6;—;34
|Hardin;;17;15;19;21;—;72
GLENDIVE: Michael Murphy 8; Taven Coon 6; Landon Palmer 6; Riley Basta 4; Max Eaton 3; Parker Buckley 2; Jentz Scarpolt 2; Basil Crisafulli 2; Brodie Eckert 1.
HARDIN: Cayden Redfield 13; Teivon Ramos 13; Trae Hugs 12; Famous Lefthand 9; Jalen HighHawk 6; Kevion Ladson 6; Bryson Rogers 4; Eric Woods 4; Hance Three Irons 3; Peyton Goodluck 2.
Livingston 54, Havre 47
|Livingston;;11;13;14;16;—;54
|Havre;;9;13;13;12;—;47
LIVINGSTON: Nick Battrick 18; Brendon Johnson 15; Sage McMinn 11; Tristan Stenseth 6; Rylee Watt 5.
HAVRE: Mason Rismon 14; Josh Warp 11; Kellen Detrick 10; Jake Huston 9; Tyrel Kjersem 3.
Northern C
Big Sandy 58, Centerville 54
|Big Sandy;;13;9;16;20;—;58
|Centerville;;21;11;14;8;—;54
BIG SANDY: Clint Darlington 31; Ryan Roth 12; Kade Strutz 8; Kody Strutz 3; Jeremiah Genereux 2; Brock Proulx 2.
CENTERVILLE: Carson McGinness 26; Cole Detton 12; Bridger Cavill 6; Grant Cotton 6; Jacob Kelley 2; Kimi Morandi 2.
GIRLS
Eastern A
Livingston 63, Miles City 27
|Miles City;;5;3;8;11;—;27
|Livingston;;11;16;16;20;—;63
MILES CITY: Johnstone Sydney 5; Maddie Moore 5; Carly Roberts 5; Harley Meged 4; Kaylee Hirsch 3; Avery Hansen 2; Reagan Laplante 2; Taylor Lee 1.
LIVINGSTON: Kodie Vondra 15; Abby Kokot 12; Ryleah Floyd 8; Shania Johnson 6; Bobbi Lima 6; Baylee Bergsing 4; Shannon Nelson 4; Sylvie Schoenen 3; Taylor Young 3; Rainna Floyd 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.