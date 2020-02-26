Editor's note: Boxscores will be added as we receive them throughout the day and evening.

BOYS

Eastern A

Laurel 60, Sidney 41

Sidney;;8;9;7;17;—;41
Laurel;;13;17;12;18;—;60

SIDNEY: Kaston Leroy 11; Cooper McGlothlin 9; Riley Jackson 8; Boston Peters 5; Ian Jurgens 4; Alejandro Becerra 2; Carter Johnson 2.

LAUREL: Colter Bales 16; Eli Aby 10; Dalton Boehler 8; Danner Purkett 7; Emmet Renner 5; Ty Barta 5; Kade Ewalt 3; Wylee Schnetter 2; Jace McNeil 2; Bryan Barta 2.

Hardin 72, Glendive 34

Glendive;;5;12;11;6;—;34
Hardin;;17;15;19;21;—;72

GLENDIVE: Michael Murphy 8; Taven Coon 6; Landon Palmer 6; Riley Basta 4; Max Eaton 3; Parker Buckley 2; Jentz Scarpolt 2; Basil Crisafulli 2; Brodie Eckert 1.

HARDIN: Cayden Redfield 13; Teivon Ramos 13; Trae Hugs 12; Famous Lefthand 9; Jalen HighHawk 6; Kevion Ladson 6; Bryson Rogers 4; Eric Woods 4; Hance Three Irons 3; Peyton Goodluck 2.

Livingston 54, Havre 47

Livingston;;11;13;14;16;—;54
Havre;;9;13;13;12;—;47

LIVINGSTON: Nick Battrick 18; Brendon Johnson 15; Sage McMinn 11; Tristan Stenseth 6; Rylee Watt 5.

HAVRE: Mason Rismon 14; Josh Warp 11; Kellen Detrick 10; Jake Huston 9; Tyrel Kjersem 3.

Northern C

Big Sandy 58, Centerville 54

Big Sandy;;13;9;16;20;—;58
Centerville;;21;11;14;8;—;54

BIG SANDY: Clint Darlington 31; Ryan Roth 12; Kade Strutz 8; Kody Strutz 3; Jeremiah Genereux 2; Brock Proulx 2.

CENTERVILLE: Carson McGinness 26; Cole Detton 12; Bridger Cavill 6; Grant Cotton 6; Jacob Kelley 2; Kimi Morandi 2.

GIRLS

Eastern A

Livingston 63, Miles City 27

Miles City;;5;3;8;11;—;27
Livingston;;11;16;16;20;—;63

MILES CITY: Johnstone Sydney 5; Maddie Moore 5; Carly Roberts 5; Harley Meged 4; Kaylee Hirsch 3; Avery Hansen 2; Reagan Laplante 2; Taylor Lee 1.

LIVINGSTON: Kodie Vondra 15; Abby Kokot 12; Ryleah Floyd 8; Shania Johnson 6; Bobbi Lima 6; Baylee Bergsing 4; Shannon Nelson 4; Sylvie Schoenen 3; Taylor Young 3; Rainna Floyd 2.

