Editor's note: Box scores will be added as we receive them tonight.
BOYS
Class AA
Billings West 45, Bozeman 41
|Bozeman;;13;7;11;10;—;41
|Billings West;;13;8;12;12;—;45
BOZEMAN: Carter Ash 17; Hudson Willett 10; Brett Clark 6; Branden Tarabochia 4; Padraig Lang 2; Jackson Coles 2.
BILLINGS WEST: Cade Tyson 18; Neil Daily 11; Logan Meyer 6; Teagan Mullowney 4; Paul Brott 4; Josh Erbacher 2.
Class B
Thompson Falls 68, Noxon 34
|Noxon;;5;7;8;14;—;34
|Thompson Falls;;8;19;21;20;—;68
NOXON: Rylan Weltz 24; Avery Vogel 5; Wyatt Lackner 3; Brody Hill 3; Nate Cano 1; Silas Hay 1.
THOMPSON FALLS: Nathan Schraeder 20; Sidney Akinde 12; Ryan Schraeder 12; Cody Burk 10; Brad Lantz 4; Ethan Brown 2; Trevor Harris 2.
Roundup 63, Winnett-Grass Range 54
|Winnett-Grass Range;;3;19;10;22;—;54
|Roundup;;8;19;19;17;—;63
WINNETT-GRASS RANGE: Walker Doman 18; Derrick Zimmerman 13; Jacob Jessen 9; Cy Nunn 7; Matthew Weller 4; Garrett Eickhoff 3.
ROUNDUP: Colton Klein 14; Makale Kembel 13; Dylan Sanner 10; Kaide Griffith 9; Michael McHenry 8; Rae Tanner 4; Ryder Klein 3; AJ Gray 2.
GIRLS
Class AA
Billings West 58, Bozeman 47
|Billings West;;13;14;13;18;—;58
|Bozeman;;9;7;16;15;—;47
BILLINGS WEST: Willa Albrecht 25; Maddie Albrecht 10; Shauna Stene 8; Kaitlin Grossman 7; Laiten Lantis 3; Mackenzie Rask 3; Kendell Ellis 2.
BOZEMAN: Addi Ekstrom 22; Macy Mayer 12; Gabby Klein 7; Payton Putnam 3; Lucy Child 3.
Class B
Huntley Project 52, Lewistown 47
|Huntley Project;;11;20;5;16;—;52
|Lewistown;;19;9;8;11;—;47
Roundup 48, Winnett-Grass Range 31
|Winnett-GR;;5;3;8;15;—;31
|Roundup;;14;8;10;16;—;48
ROUNDUP: Meghan Eiselein 18; Blythe Sealey 12; Chloe Cota 5; Brennan Larson 4; Cate Cota 4; Kirsten Jensen 3.
Thompson Falls 66, Noxon 23
|Noxon;;11;1;6;5;—;23
|Thompson Falls;;25;24;13;4;—;66
NOXON: Avery Burgess 11; Emily Brown 6; Vanessa Horner 2; Izzy Lampshire 2; Jaedyn Murray 2.
THOMPSON FALLS: Megan Baxter 12; Ellie Baxter 12; Elli Pardee 11; Faith Frields 10; Riley Wilson 7; Caity Alexander 6; Belle Cooper 4; Reagan Hanks 2; Danni Van Huss 2.
