Editor's note: Box scores will be added as we receive them tonight.

BOYS

Class AA

Billings West 45, Bozeman 41

Bozeman;;13;7;11;10;—;41
Billings West;;13;8;12;12;—;45

BOZEMAN: Carter Ash 17; Hudson Willett 10; Brett Clark 6; Branden Tarabochia 4; Padraig Lang 2; Jackson Coles 2.

BILLINGS WEST: Cade Tyson 18; Neil Daily 11; Logan Meyer 6; Teagan Mullowney 4; Paul Brott 4; Josh Erbacher 2.

Class B

Thompson Falls 68, Noxon 34

Noxon;;5;7;8;14;—;34
Thompson Falls;;8;19;21;20;—;68

NOXON: Rylan Weltz 24; Avery Vogel 5; Wyatt Lackner 3; Brody Hill 3; Nate Cano 1; Silas Hay 1.

THOMPSON FALLS: Nathan Schraeder 20; Sidney Akinde 12; Ryan Schraeder 12; Cody Burk 10; Brad Lantz 4; Ethan Brown 2; Trevor Harris 2.

Roundup 63, Winnett-Grass Range 54

Winnett-Grass Range;;3;19;10;22;—;54
Roundup;;8;19;19;17;—;63

WINNETT-GRASS RANGE: Walker Doman 18; Derrick Zimmerman 13; Jacob Jessen 9; Cy Nunn 7; Matthew Weller 4; Garrett Eickhoff 3.

ROUNDUP: Colton Klein 14; Makale Kembel 13; Dylan Sanner 10; Kaide Griffith 9; Michael McHenry 8; Rae Tanner 4; Ryder Klein 3; AJ Gray 2.

GIRLS

Class AA

Billings West 58, Bozeman 47

Billings West;;13;14;13;18;—;58
Bozeman;;9;7;16;15;—;47

BILLINGS WEST: Willa Albrecht 25; Maddie Albrecht 10; Shauna Stene 8; Kaitlin Grossman 7; Laiten Lantis 3; Mackenzie Rask 3; Kendell Ellis 2.

BOZEMAN: Addi Ekstrom 22; Macy Mayer 12; Gabby Klein 7; Payton Putnam 3; Lucy Child 3.

Class B

Huntley Project 52, Lewistown 47

Huntley Project;;11;20;5;16;—;52
Lewistown;;19;9;8;11;—;47

Roundup 48, Winnett-Grass Range 31

Winnett-GR;;5;3;8;15;—;31
Roundup;;14;8;10;16;—;48

ROUNDUP: Meghan Eiselein 18; Blythe Sealey 12; Chloe Cota 5; Brennan Larson 4; Cate Cota 4; Kirsten Jensen 3.

Thompson Falls 66, Noxon 23

Noxon;;11;1;6;5;—;23
Thompson Falls;;25;24;13;4;—;66

NOXON: Avery Burgess 11; Emily Brown 6; Vanessa Horner 2; Izzy Lampshire 2; Jaedyn Murray 2.

THOMPSON FALLS: Megan Baxter 12; Ellie Baxter 12; Elli Pardee 11; Faith Frields 10; Riley Wilson 7; Caity Alexander 6; Belle Cooper 4; Reagan Hanks 2; Danni Van Huss 2.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments