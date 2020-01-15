BOYS
Class AA
Missoula Sentinel 51, Helena 36
|Missoula Sentinel;;10;11;15;15;—;51
|Helena;;2;11;13;10;—;36
MISSOULA SENTINEL: Alex Germer 14; Jaime Jacobsen 10; TJ Rausch 8; Tony Frohlich-Fair 7; Hayden Kolb 5; Soren Syvrud 4; Zac Crews 2.
HELENA: Logan Brown 14; Austin Zeiler 7; Hayden Ferguson 6; Dexter Tedesco 5; Evan Barber 2; Kaden Huot 2.
Helena Capital 72, Missoula Big Sky 44
|Missoula Big Sky;;8;10;11;15;—;44
|Helena Capital;;12;24;22;14;—;72
MISSOULA BIG SKY: Everett Fred 8; Draven Lincoln 6; Tre Reed 6; Kolbe Jesen 5; Ben Maehl 4; Shawn Phelps 3; Chaz LaDue 2.
HELENA CAPITAL: Trevor Swanson 17; Bridger Grovom 16; Brayden Koch 10; Shane Haller 7; Ryan Quinn 6; Parker Johnston 4; Malachi Syvrud 4; Kaleb Metzger 4; Jacob Curry 2.
Billings West 64, Billings Senior 43
|Billings Senior;;12;10;9;12;—;43
|Billings West;;18;17;19;10;—;64
BILLINGS SENIOR: Junior Bergen 15; Nick Eliason 12; Jacksen Burckley 8; Morgan Harmon 3; Reece Connolly 3; Chazz Haws 2.
BILLINGS WEST: Josh Erbacher 24; Neil Daily 11; Logan Meyer 10; Cade Tyson 6; Teagan Mullowney 5; Paul Brott 4; Zack Tallman 2; M. Kimball 2.
Great Falls 64, Great Falls CMR 48
|Great Falls CMR;;12;5;14;17;—;48
|Great Falls;;19;14;14;17;—;64
GREAT FALLS CMR: Keegan Barnes 11; Rogan Barnwell 6; Taylor Pandis-Sutton 6; Trey Wasson 6; Raef Newbrough 6; Bryce Nelson 4; Tucker Harrison 4; Harrison Goss 2; P.J. Thomas 2; Daniel Botti-Anderson 1.
GREAT FALLS: Drew Wyman 23; Levi Torgerson 17; Tazel Rollins 6; Teage Fought 4; Trey Short 4; Ryan Krahe 2; Mason Osweiler 2.
Missoula Hellgate 72, Kalispell Flathead 32
|Kalispell Flathead;;8;13;5;6;—;32
|Missoula Hellgate;;27;19;21;5;—;72
KALISPELL FLATHEAD: Joston Cripe 9; Cooper Smith 6; Gabe Adams 6; Tannen Behl 5; Hunter Hickey 4; Ezra Epperly 2.
MISSOULA HELLGATE: Rollie Worster 24; Cam LaRance 14; Abe Johnson 13; Beckett Arthur 9; Josh Wade 5; Brandon Coladonato 3; Wes Salonen 2; Kade McWilliams 2.
Class B
Anaconda 72, Florence-Carlton 69
|Florence-Carlton;;9;14;24;22;—;69
|Anaconda;;20;11;20;21;—;72
Lame Deer 80, Forsyth 77
|Forsyth;;15;21;19;13;9;—;77
|Lame Deer;;13;17;18;20;12;—;80
FORSYTH: Rylan Kuntz 24; JW Bonomo 17; Mike Lira 16; Casey Pinkerton 11; Ashton Sikes 9; Joe Lackman 2.
Deer Lodge 56, Missoula Loyola 44
|Deer Lodge;;17;6;13;20;—;56
|Missoula Loyola;;10;13;4;17;—;44
Arlee 81, Two Eagle River 52
|Two Eagle River;;0;0;0;0;—;52
|Arlee;;0;0;0;0;—;81
TWO EAGLE RIVER: Anthony Charlo 16; Michael Brown 14.
ARLEE: Billy Fisher 26; Cody Tanner 19.
Libby 51, Eureka 39
|Libby;;14;15;8;14;—;51
|Eureka;;15;4;13;7;—;39
LIBBY: Keith Johnson 15; Caden Williams 15; Ryan Goodman 10; Jay Beagle 5; TJ Andersen 4; Chandler Bower 2.
EUREKA: AJ Pacella 19; Jake Kindel 8; Cory Chaney 4; Alex Lowe 4; Joey Kindel 3.
Colstrip 56, St. Labre 42
|St. Labre;;14;11;8;9;—;42
|Colstrip;;18;17;1;20;—;56
COLSTRIP: JT Baer 16; Corbin Small-Fisher 13; Caleb Wheatley 8; Shaye Wilkie 6; Kyler Burton 6; Rilee Small-Fisher 4; Jaydell LittleAxe 3.
Class C
Westby-Grenora 84, Brockton 32
|Westby-Grenora;;21;35;15;13;—;84
|Brockton;;15;5;9;3;—;32
WESTBY-GRENORA: Jack Solberg 21; Adain Harbin 20; Owen Nelson 9; Clayton Ledahl 8; Christian Melby 6; Erik Field 5; Keegan Nelson 5; Ridge Sargent 5; Ledger Pulvermacher 2; Anson Joyes 2.
BROCKTON: Treydyn Bauer 18; Malcolm Yellowhammer 11; Billy Black 3.
Plenty Coups 87, Harlowton-Ryegate 76
|Plenty Coups;;19;25;26;17;—;87
|Harlowton-Ryegate;;10;13;21;32;—;76
PLENTY COUPS: Brendan Falls Down 20; Irvin Crow 19; Clarence Stewart 13; Melville S 12; Toko Stops 9; Zane Plainfeather 8; Cyrus Caufield 2; Sean LR 2; Drew T 2.
HARLOWTON-RYEGATE: Johnny Mysse 18; Lane Lode 18; Ryan Fenley 13; Tayt Hansen 10; Jason Todhunter 8; Colter Woldstad 7; Cooper Gantz 2.
GIRLS
Class AA
Missoula Hellgate 49, Kalispell Flathead 25
|Missoula Hellgate;;10;18;11;10;—;49
|Kalispell Flathead;;0;5;11;9;—;25
MISSOULA HELLGATE: Perry Paffhausen 12; Alex Covill 11; Bailee Sayler 10; Kennedy McCorkle 5; Keke Davis 3; Lauren Dick 3; Kinsey Henthorn 3; Addy Heaphy 2.
KALISPELL FLATHEAD: Jenna Johnson 9; Clare Converse 7; Akilah Kubi 4; Maddy Moy 3; Kenedy Kanter 2.
Class B
Baker 56, Miles City 48
|Baker;;10;12;12;22;—;56
|Miles City;;10;13;15;10;—;48
BAKER: Peyton Janeway 11; Halle Burdick 10; Rilee Pettersen 7; Emily Shumaker 6; Macee Hadley 6; Shelby Moore 5; Anika Ploeger 5; Mya Hadley 4.
Eureka 41, Libby 28
|Libby;;6;9;9;4;—;28
|Eureka;;13;11;8;9;—;41
LIBBY: Julia Martineau 9.
EUREKA: Katie Schmidt 16; Maggie Graves 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.