BOYS

Class AA

Missoula Sentinel 51, Helena 36

Missoula Sentinel;;10;11;15;15;—;51
Helena;;2;11;13;10;—;36

MISSOULA SENTINEL: Alex Germer 14; Jaime Jacobsen 10; TJ Rausch 8; Tony Frohlich-Fair 7; Hayden Kolb 5; Soren Syvrud 4; Zac Crews 2.

HELENA: Logan Brown 14; Austin Zeiler 7; Hayden Ferguson 6; Dexter Tedesco 5; Evan Barber 2; Kaden Huot 2.

Helena Capital 72, Missoula Big Sky 44

Missoula Big Sky;;8;10;11;15;—;44
Helena Capital;;12;24;22;14;—;72

MISSOULA BIG SKY: Everett Fred 8; Draven Lincoln 6; Tre Reed 6; Kolbe Jesen 5; Ben Maehl 4; Shawn Phelps 3; Chaz LaDue 2.

HELENA CAPITAL: Trevor Swanson 17; Bridger Grovom 16; Brayden Koch 10; Shane Haller 7; Ryan Quinn 6; Parker Johnston 4; Malachi Syvrud 4; Kaleb Metzger 4; Jacob Curry 2.

Billings West 64, Billings Senior 43

Billings Senior;;12;10;9;12;—;43
Billings West;;18;17;19;10;—;64

BILLINGS SENIOR: Junior Bergen 15; Nick Eliason 12; Jacksen Burckley 8; Morgan Harmon 3; Reece Connolly 3; Chazz Haws 2.

BILLINGS WEST: Josh Erbacher 24; Neil Daily 11; Logan Meyer 10; Cade Tyson 6; Teagan Mullowney 5; Paul Brott 4; Zack Tallman 2; M. Kimball 2.

Great Falls 64, Great Falls CMR 48

Great Falls CMR;;12;5;14;17;—;48
Great Falls;;19;14;14;17;—;64

GREAT FALLS CMR: Keegan Barnes 11; Rogan Barnwell 6; Taylor Pandis-Sutton 6; Trey Wasson 6; Raef Newbrough 6; Bryce Nelson 4; Tucker Harrison 4; Harrison Goss 2; P.J. Thomas 2; Daniel Botti-Anderson 1.

GREAT FALLS: Drew Wyman 23; Levi Torgerson 17; Tazel Rollins 6; Teage Fought 4; Trey Short 4; Ryan Krahe 2; Mason Osweiler 2.

Missoula Hellgate 72, Kalispell Flathead 32

Kalispell Flathead;;8;13;5;6;—;32
Missoula Hellgate;;27;19;21;5;—;72

KALISPELL FLATHEAD: Joston Cripe 9; Cooper Smith 6; Gabe Adams 6; Tannen Behl 5; Hunter Hickey 4; Ezra Epperly 2.

MISSOULA HELLGATE: Rollie Worster 24; Cam LaRance 14; Abe Johnson 13; Beckett Arthur 9; Josh Wade 5; Brandon Coladonato 3; Wes Salonen 2; Kade McWilliams 2.

Class B

Anaconda 72, Florence-Carlton 69

Florence-Carlton;;9;14;24;22;—;69
Anaconda;;20;11;20;21;—;72

Lame Deer 80, Forsyth 77

Forsyth;;15;21;19;13;9;—;77
Lame Deer;;13;17;18;20;12;—;80

FORSYTH: Rylan Kuntz 24; JW Bonomo 17; Mike Lira 16; Casey Pinkerton 11; Ashton Sikes 9; Joe Lackman 2.

Deer Lodge 56, Missoula Loyola 44

Deer Lodge;;17;6;13;20;—;56
Missoula Loyola;;10;13;4;17;—;44

 

Arlee 81, Two Eagle River 52

Two Eagle River;;0;0;0;0;—;52
Arlee;;0;0;0;0;—;81

TWO EAGLE RIVER: Anthony Charlo 16; Michael Brown 14.

ARLEE: Billy Fisher 26; Cody Tanner 19. 

Libby 51, Eureka 39

Libby;;14;15;8;14;—;51
Eureka;;15;4;13;7;—;39

LIBBY: Keith Johnson 15; Caden Williams 15; Ryan Goodman 10; Jay Beagle 5; TJ Andersen 4; Chandler Bower 2.

EUREKA: AJ Pacella 19; Jake Kindel 8; Cory Chaney 4; Alex Lowe 4; Joey Kindel 3.

Colstrip 56, St. Labre 42

St. Labre;;14;11;8;9;—;42
Colstrip;;18;17;1;20;—;56

COLSTRIP: JT Baer 16; Corbin Small-Fisher 13; Caleb Wheatley 8; Shaye Wilkie 6; Kyler Burton 6; Rilee Small-Fisher 4; Jaydell LittleAxe 3.

Class C

Westby-Grenora 84, Brockton 32

Westby-Grenora;;21;35;15;13;—;84
Brockton;;15;5;9;3;—;32

WESTBY-GRENORA: Jack Solberg 21; Adain Harbin 20; Owen Nelson 9; Clayton Ledahl 8; Christian Melby 6; Erik Field 5; Keegan Nelson 5; Ridge Sargent 5; Ledger Pulvermacher 2; Anson Joyes 2.

BROCKTON: Treydyn Bauer 18; Malcolm Yellowhammer 11; Billy Black 3.

Plenty Coups 87, Harlowton-Ryegate 76

Plenty Coups;;19;25;26;17;—;87
Harlowton-Ryegate;;10;13;21;32;—;76

PLENTY COUPS: Brendan Falls Down 20; Irvin Crow 19; Clarence Stewart 13; Melville S 12; Toko Stops 9; Zane Plainfeather 8; Cyrus Caufield 2; Sean LR 2; Drew T 2.

HARLOWTON-RYEGATE: Johnny Mysse 18; Lane Lode 18; Ryan Fenley 13; Tayt Hansen 10; Jason Todhunter 8; Colter Woldstad 7; Cooper Gantz 2.

GIRLS

Class AA

Missoula Hellgate 49, Kalispell Flathead 25

Missoula Hellgate;;10;18;11;10;—;49
Kalispell Flathead;;0;5;11;9;—;25

MISSOULA HELLGATE: Perry Paffhausen 12; Alex Covill 11; Bailee Sayler 10; Kennedy McCorkle 5; Keke Davis 3; Lauren Dick 3; Kinsey Henthorn 3; Addy Heaphy 2.

KALISPELL FLATHEAD: Jenna Johnson 9; Clare Converse 7; Akilah Kubi 4; Maddy Moy 3; Kenedy Kanter 2. 

Class B

Baker 56, Miles City 48

Baker;;10;12;12;22;—;56
Miles City;;10;13;15;10;—;48

BAKER: Peyton Janeway 11; Halle Burdick 10; Rilee Pettersen 7; Emily Shumaker 6; Macee Hadley 6; Shelby Moore 5; Anika Ploeger 5; Mya Hadley 4. 

Eureka 41, Libby 28

Libby;;6;9;9;4;—;28
Eureka;;13;11;8;9;—;41

LIBBY: Julia Martineau 9.

EUREKA: Katie Schmidt 16; Maggie Graves 11.

