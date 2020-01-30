Boxscores will be updated as we receive them tonight.

BOYS

Class AA

Billings West 56, Billings Senior 47

Billings West;;10;6;22;18;—;56
Billings Senior;;11;15;11;10;—;47

BILLINGS WEST: Josh Erbacher 18; Logan Meyer 14; Neil Daily 9; Teagan Mullowney 7; Paul Brott 4; Cade Tyson 4.

BILLINGS SENIOR: Junior Bergen 21; Nick Eliason 12; Jacksen Burckley 10; Chazz Haws 4. 

Class A

Butte Central 63, Anaconda 43

Butte Central;;19;17;12;15;—;63
Anaconda;;8;9;8;18;—;43

BUTTE CENTRAL: Trevor Neuman 19; Matt Simkins 10; Jared Simkins 7; Braden Harrington 7; Luke Heaphy 5; Aaron Richards 2; Ryan Wahl 2; Thomas McGree 2.

ANACONDA: Kylar Gochanour 17; Landon Hurley 7; Eli Saltenberger 6; Mike Galle 6; Payton Klanecky 4; Braedon Sawyer 3.

Frenchtown 46, Corvallis 35

Frenchtown;;10;8;9;19;—;46
Corvallis;;4;4;14;13;—;35

FRENCHTOWN: Zack Baker 13; Brandon Finley 11; Cade Baker 8; Hank Rugg 7; Devin Shelton 4; Ben Larson 2; Mason Pyron 1.

CORVALLIS: Caleb Warnken 13; Tanner Jessop 11; Jaymark Liedle 6; Bryce Mayn 3; Mitchell Spinetta 2.

Miles City 45, Glendive 38

Glendive;;5;11;9;13;—;38
Miles City;;6;11;12;16;—;45

GLENDIVE: Taven Coon 14; Parker Buckley 8; Riley Basta 6; Michael Murphy 5; Landon Palmer 5.

MILES CITY: Jack Cline 16; Haden Warren 10; Jayden Venable 10; Logan Muri 5; Quest Savery 2; Anthony Ford 2.

Class B

Columbus 52, Big Timber 49

Big Timber;;19;12;16;2;—;49
Columbus;;15;13;8;16;—;52

BIG TIMBER: Dawson Laverell 17; Tristin Matzik 10; Cody Stene 5; Kuirt Gullings 5; Connor Giesecke 5; Codee Mehus 4; Sam Shepard 3.

COLUMBUS: Trey Stampfel 15; Caden Meier 11; Colby Martinez 9; Tommy Campbell 4; Reece Hogstad 4; Ricky Preece 3; Weston Mitchum 3; Cale Chamberlin 3.

Lodge Grass 87, Colstrip 74 (OT)

Lodge Grass;;0;0;0;0;0;—;87
Colstrip;;0;0;0;0;0;—;74

COLSTRIP: JT Baer 33; Shaye Wilkie 11; Caleb Wheatley 8; Memphis Keplin 8; Kyler Burton 6; Corbin Small-Fisher 5; Rilee Small-Fisher 3.

Wolf Point 60, Malta 56

Wolf Point;;11;19;10;20;—;60
Malta;;13;17;9;17;—;56

WOLF POINT: Lance St. Germaine 27; Nick Page 11; Treyton Lilley 10; Tade Wallette 7; Antone Manning 3; Michael Goodman 2.

MALTA: Conner Tuss 18; Kooper Oxarart 14; Tanner Smith 8; Kanyon Stiles 6; Ben Costin 4; Pierce Mortenson 4.

Class C

Absarokee 66, Broadview-Lavina 26

Broadview-Lavina;;5;9;8;4;—;26
Absarokee;;17;18;23;8;—;66

ABSAROKEE: Colton Young 17; Tucker Sullivan 14; Peyton Langley 13; Ashton Campbell 11; Zacc Degele 5; Crede Pillion 2; Levi Hayes 2; Michael Curl 2.

GIRLS

Class AA

Billings Skyview 40, Bozeman 36

Bozeman;;7;6;9;14;—;36
Billings Skyview;;11;8;12;9;—;40

BOZEMAN: Avery Burkhart 10; Macy Mayer 5; Lucy Child 4; Gabby Klein 4; Nicole D'Agostino 4; Payton Putnam 3; Addi Ekstrom 2; Cooper Knarr 2; Miza Lewis 2.

BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Morning Grace Spotted Bear 15; Brooke Berry 14; Bella Bryan 6; Cami Harris 5.

Class A

Hamilton 44, Stevensville 26

Stevensville;;2;14;6;4;—;26
Hamilton;;3;19;13;9;—;44

STEVENSVILLE: Evynne Alexander 9; Kennedy Praast 8; Claire Hutchison 6; Kelli Wandler 3; Elisa Colwell 2; Syd Paul 2.

HAMILTON: Taryn Searle 19; Layne Kearns 13; Katelyn Dickemore 7; Kylee Brackman 2; Abby Johnson 2; Maggie Ringer 1.

Class B

Fairfield 60, Great Falls Central 25

Great Falls Central;;0;0;0;0;—;25
Fairfield;;0;0;0;0;—;60

FAIRFIELD: Kenna Pitcher 19; Kaylee Christensen 11; Cheyenne Maddox 8; Taylor Simmons 7; Madison Rosenbaum 7; Sophie Jergenson 6; Nat Kolste 2. 

Glasgow 54, Poplar 40

Glasgow;;12;14;16;12;—;54
Poplar;;12;9;9;10;—;40

GLASGOW: Keely Fossum 17; Tyann Graham 10; Laura Ross 8; Abe Nielsen 6; Davyn Myrick 5; Blaire Westby 4; Taylor Pederson 4; Anika Peters 2.

POPLAR: Macey Stump 12; Keandra Martell 9; Teagan Escargega 7; Riley MacDonald 6; Holly Colgan 4; Sasha Youngman 2.

Roundup 41, Huntley Project 31

Roundup;;8;12;4;17;—;41
Huntley Project;;8;3;5;15;—;31

 

Class C

Cascade 69, Power 57

Power;;15;10;11;21;—;57
Cascade;;16;16;16;21;—;69

Simms 59, Dutton-Brady 27

Simms;;21;15;15;8;—;59
Dutton-Brady;;7;7;4;9;—;27

SIMMS: J. Willekes 19; T. Sawyer 18; C. Hanson 6; B. Herman 6; L. Zietzke 6; D. Sawyer 2; K. Lynn 2.

DUTTON-BRADY: Nadely Chapman-Roberts 9; Jazmyn Coffman 8; MacKaela Pulver 7; Leslie Ostberg 2; Chloe Sealey 1.

Gardiner 62, Lone Peak 40

Gardiner;;15;19;18;10;—;62
Lone Peak;;11;9;6;14;—;40

Manhattan Christian 65, West Yellowstone 61 (OT)

Manhattan Christian;;9;8;18;21;9;—;65
West Yellowstone;;9;10;20;17;5;—;61



