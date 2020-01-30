Boxscores will be updated as we receive them tonight.
BOYS
Class AA
Billings West 56, Billings Senior 47
|Billings West;;10;6;22;18;—;56
|Billings Senior;;11;15;11;10;—;47
BILLINGS WEST: Josh Erbacher 18; Logan Meyer 14; Neil Daily 9; Teagan Mullowney 7; Paul Brott 4; Cade Tyson 4.
BILLINGS SENIOR: Junior Bergen 21; Nick Eliason 12; Jacksen Burckley 10; Chazz Haws 4.
Class A
Butte Central 63, Anaconda 43
|Butte Central;;19;17;12;15;—;63
|Anaconda;;8;9;8;18;—;43
BUTTE CENTRAL: Trevor Neuman 19; Matt Simkins 10; Jared Simkins 7; Braden Harrington 7; Luke Heaphy 5; Aaron Richards 2; Ryan Wahl 2; Thomas McGree 2.
ANACONDA: Kylar Gochanour 17; Landon Hurley 7; Eli Saltenberger 6; Mike Galle 6; Payton Klanecky 4; Braedon Sawyer 3.
Frenchtown 46, Corvallis 35
|Frenchtown;;10;8;9;19;—;46
|Corvallis;;4;4;14;13;—;35
FRENCHTOWN: Zack Baker 13; Brandon Finley 11; Cade Baker 8; Hank Rugg 7; Devin Shelton 4; Ben Larson 2; Mason Pyron 1.
CORVALLIS: Caleb Warnken 13; Tanner Jessop 11; Jaymark Liedle 6; Bryce Mayn 3; Mitchell Spinetta 2.
Miles City 45, Glendive 38
|Glendive;;5;11;9;13;—;38
|Miles City;;6;11;12;16;—;45
GLENDIVE: Taven Coon 14; Parker Buckley 8; Riley Basta 6; Michael Murphy 5; Landon Palmer 5.
MILES CITY: Jack Cline 16; Haden Warren 10; Jayden Venable 10; Logan Muri 5; Quest Savery 2; Anthony Ford 2.
Class B
Columbus 52, Big Timber 49
|Big Timber;;19;12;16;2;—;49
|Columbus;;15;13;8;16;—;52
BIG TIMBER: Dawson Laverell 17; Tristin Matzik 10; Cody Stene 5; Kuirt Gullings 5; Connor Giesecke 5; Codee Mehus 4; Sam Shepard 3.
COLUMBUS: Trey Stampfel 15; Caden Meier 11; Colby Martinez 9; Tommy Campbell 4; Reece Hogstad 4; Ricky Preece 3; Weston Mitchum 3; Cale Chamberlin 3.
Lodge Grass 87, Colstrip 74 (OT)
|Lodge Grass;;0;0;0;0;0;—;87
|Colstrip;;0;0;0;0;0;—;74
COLSTRIP: JT Baer 33; Shaye Wilkie 11; Caleb Wheatley 8; Memphis Keplin 8; Kyler Burton 6; Corbin Small-Fisher 5; Rilee Small-Fisher 3.
Wolf Point 60, Malta 56
|Wolf Point;;11;19;10;20;—;60
|Malta;;13;17;9;17;—;56
WOLF POINT: Lance St. Germaine 27; Nick Page 11; Treyton Lilley 10; Tade Wallette 7; Antone Manning 3; Michael Goodman 2.
MALTA: Conner Tuss 18; Kooper Oxarart 14; Tanner Smith 8; Kanyon Stiles 6; Ben Costin 4; Pierce Mortenson 4.
Class C
Absarokee 66, Broadview-Lavina 26
|Broadview-Lavina;;5;9;8;4;—;26
|Absarokee;;17;18;23;8;—;66
ABSAROKEE: Colton Young 17; Tucker Sullivan 14; Peyton Langley 13; Ashton Campbell 11; Zacc Degele 5; Crede Pillion 2; Levi Hayes 2; Michael Curl 2.
GIRLS
Class AA
Billings Skyview 40, Bozeman 36
|Bozeman;;7;6;9;14;—;36
|Billings Skyview;;11;8;12;9;—;40
BOZEMAN: Avery Burkhart 10; Macy Mayer 5; Lucy Child 4; Gabby Klein 4; Nicole D'Agostino 4; Payton Putnam 3; Addi Ekstrom 2; Cooper Knarr 2; Miza Lewis 2.
BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Morning Grace Spotted Bear 15; Brooke Berry 14; Bella Bryan 6; Cami Harris 5.
Class A
Hamilton 44, Stevensville 26
|Stevensville;;2;14;6;4;—;26
|Hamilton;;3;19;13;9;—;44
STEVENSVILLE: Evynne Alexander 9; Kennedy Praast 8; Claire Hutchison 6; Kelli Wandler 3; Elisa Colwell 2; Syd Paul 2.
HAMILTON: Taryn Searle 19; Layne Kearns 13; Katelyn Dickemore 7; Kylee Brackman 2; Abby Johnson 2; Maggie Ringer 1.
Class B
Fairfield 60, Great Falls Central 25
|Great Falls Central;;0;0;0;0;—;25
|Fairfield;;0;0;0;0;—;60
FAIRFIELD: Kenna Pitcher 19; Kaylee Christensen 11; Cheyenne Maddox 8; Taylor Simmons 7; Madison Rosenbaum 7; Sophie Jergenson 6; Nat Kolste 2.
Glasgow 54, Poplar 40
|Glasgow;;12;14;16;12;—;54
|Poplar;;12;9;9;10;—;40
GLASGOW: Keely Fossum 17; Tyann Graham 10; Laura Ross 8; Abe Nielsen 6; Davyn Myrick 5; Blaire Westby 4; Taylor Pederson 4; Anika Peters 2.
POPLAR: Macey Stump 12; Keandra Martell 9; Teagan Escargega 7; Riley MacDonald 6; Holly Colgan 4; Sasha Youngman 2.
Roundup 41, Huntley Project 31
|Roundup;;8;12;4;17;—;41
|Huntley Project;;8;3;5;15;—;31
Class C
Cascade 69, Power 57
|Power;;15;10;11;21;—;57
|Cascade;;16;16;16;21;—;69
Simms 59, Dutton-Brady 27
|Simms;;21;15;15;8;—;59
|Dutton-Brady;;7;7;4;9;—;27
SIMMS: J. Willekes 19; T. Sawyer 18; C. Hanson 6; B. Herman 6; L. Zietzke 6; D. Sawyer 2; K. Lynn 2.
DUTTON-BRADY: Nadely Chapman-Roberts 9; Jazmyn Coffman 8; MacKaela Pulver 7; Leslie Ostberg 2; Chloe Sealey 1.
Gardiner 62, Lone Peak 40
|Gardiner;;15;19;18;10;—;62
|Lone Peak;;11;9;6;14;—;40
Manhattan Christian 65, West Yellowstone 61 (OT)
|Manhattan Christian;;9;8;18;21;9;—;65
|West Yellowstone;;9;10;20;17;5;—;61
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.