Divisionals
Wednesday's results
BOYS
Southern B
Columbus 36, Whitehall 34
|Columbus;;14;6;8;8;—;36
|Whitehall;;10;7;11;6;—;34
COLUMBUS: Trey Stampfel 17; Colby Martinez 11; Ricky Preece 6; Weston Mitchum 2.
WHITEHALL: Brendan Wagner 16; Hayden Hoagland 9; Dylan Smith 8; Flint Smith 1.
Southern C
Broadus 59, Reed Point-Rapelje 36
|Reed Point-Rapelje;;7;4;17;8;—;36
|Broadus;;13;12;15;19;—;59
REED POINT-RAPELJE: Daynon Bear 12; Ty Herzog 8; Bud Ullery 6; Chance Keating 5; Chase Keating 3; Trevor Clark 2.
BROADUS: Marcus Mader 14; Johnny Richards 12; Tayden Gee 11; Dillon Gee 10; Aaron Rogers 6; Beau Kuhbacher 5; Bradley Solomon 1.
Jordan 59, Absarokee 51
|Absarokee;;13;10;18;10;—;51
|Jordan;;18;12;12;17;—;59
ABSAROKEE: Ashton Campbell 9; Peyton Langley 8; Levi Hayes 6; Zacc Degele 6; Colton Young 4; Tucker Sullivan 4; Michael Curl 4.
JORDAN: Keenan Murnion 21; Edward Murnion 12; Douglas Murnion 11; Dawson Murnion 10; Cole Murnion 5.
Melstone 70, Bridger 69
|Melstone;;16;17;18;19;—;70
|Bridger;;10;22;20;17;—;69
MELSTONE: Shayden Cooke 25; Davon Meredith 13; Killian Winterfield 12; Ty Meredith 7; Bryce Grebe 7; Ty Kombol 6.
BRIDGER: Baylor Pospisil 17; Kalen Pospisil 13; Jake Kallevig 13; Jace Weimer 8; Quin Gillespie 6; Brandon Klaassen 4; Chance Goltz 4; Rod Zentner 2; Cooper Frank 2.
Plenty Coups 54, Terry 43
|Terry;;10;9;12;12;—;43
|Plenty Coups;;9;21;12;12;—;54
TERRY: Chris Badac 15; Wes Braddock 12; Abe Smith 8; Victor Salas Gomez 5; Casper Sackman 3.
PLENTY COUPS: Clarence Stewart 23; Brendan Falls Down 8; Zane Plainfeather 7; Melville Stops Jr. 5; Drew T 3; Josh K 2; Cyrus Caufield 2; Irvin Crow 2.
GIRLS
Southern B
Whitehall 61, Huntley Project 51
|Huntley Project;;9;7;14;21;—;51
|Whitehall;;11;15;14;21;—;61
HUNTLEY PROJECT: Addison Hultgren 20; Emily Poole 14; Macee Murphy 8; Alana Graves 8; Macy Rose 5; Ashley Parker 2.
WHITEHALL: Jada Clarkson 19; Brynna Wolfe 18; Asha Noyes 9; Britney Welker 7; Maxine Hoagland 4; Megan Johnson 4.
Southern C
Wibaux 43, Harlowton-Ryegate 30
|Wibaux;;9;13;15;6;—;43
|Harlowton-Ryegate;;12;7;4;7;—;30
WIBAUX: Marni Schieffer 18; Ceara Miske 12; Layni Schieffer 5; Annika Lunde 4; Shantel Bertelsen 2; Abby Begger 2.
HARLOWTON-RYEGATE: Alexis Hagl 13; Mesa Butler 7; Keeley Chrest 5; Karli Lane 4; Teagan Oliva 1.
Melstone 66, Roberts 25
|Roberts;;10;6;5;4;—;25
|Melstone;;29;12;18;7;—;66
ROBERTS: Kimberly Bear 9; Emma DeVries 6; Bentley Bertolino 4; Brighid Doll 2; Hailey Croft 2; Kenzie Pitts 1; Grayce Payovich 1.
MELSTONE: Draya Wacker 22; Kelsey Thurston 12; Kaylee Thurston 10; Kayla Kombol 10; Koye Rindal 8; Kaigea Raskelley 4.
