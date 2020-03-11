State tournaments

Wednesday's results

BOYS

Class C 

Fairview 47, Jordan 31

Fairview;;14;10;5;18;—;47
Jordan;;11;7;7;6;—;31

FAIRVIEW: Alex Schriver 13; Josh Herron 12; Cody Asbeck 7; Hunter Sharbono 6; Kanyon Taylor 3; Trevor Karst 3; Paul Hardy 3.

JORDAN: Douglas Murnion 12; Dawson Murnion 11; Keenan Murnion 8.

Fort Benton 48, Twin Bridges 39

Twin Bridges;;12;8;11;8;—;39
Fort Benton;;8;14;7;19;—;48

TWIN BRIDGES: Bryce Nye 15; Matt Kaiser 8; Tate Smith 7; Charlie Kruer 7; Jake Hughes 2.

FORT BENTON: Hayden Diekhans 21; Garrett Diekhans 14; Billy Ullery 4; Jace Thompson 4; Logan Giles 3; Stephen Gannon 2.

Scobey 51, Belt 23

Belt;;6;0;6;11;—;23
Scobey;;16;11;14;10;—;51

BELT: Bridger Vogl 7; Aidan McDaniel 5; Kaimen Evans 4; Garrett Metrione 3; Hunter Vogl 2.

SCOBEY: Reagan Machart 32; Caden Handran 14; Brayden Cromwell 12; Aidan Fishell 8; Jayce Tande 6; Parker Cromwell 3; Kannon Ferestad 3; Addison Stentoft 2.

Manhattan Christian 70, Melstone 38

Melstone;;7;17;6;8;—;38
Manhattan Christian;;14;17;24;15;—;70

MELSTONE: Shayden Cooke 18; Bryce Grebe 7; Ty Meredith 4; Killian Winterfield 3; Ty Kombol 3; Davon Meredith 2; Askew Kreed 1.

MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN: Sam Leep 25; Josiah Amunrud 16; Caidin Hill 11; William Kimm 4; Gavin Weiss 4; Seth Amunrud 3; Matthew Kenney 3; Charlie Keith 2; Tebarek Hill 2.

