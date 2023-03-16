agate Scoreboard: Treasure State Classic (Girls) Mar 16, 2023 Mar 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Treasure State Classicat Montana State BillingsGirls ThursdayB East 61, Wildcard 1 52B East: Malea Egan 30, Ashley Carroll 12, Jaleigh Hlad 7.Wildcard 1: Laynee Elness 17, Heide LaBree 16, Izzy Heggum 12.Alum Black 56, B North 45B North: J'Ell Garfield 14, Allison Kunze 13, Ada Bieler 7.Alum Black: Laramie Schwenke 10, Roshon Foran 10, Markaela Francis 10.ND 53, C South 30ND: Melina Shangreaux 12, KaitLeigh Brady 12, Tawy Rodriguez 8.C South: Hailey Fiske 7, Heidi LaBree 6, Annika Lunde 6.B West 60, Wildcard 2 37 B West: Maddy Moy 15, Winter 13, Akilah Kubi 8, Avery Chouinard 8, Kooper Page 8, Erickson 8.Wildcard 2: Gairrett 11, Curtiss 9.C North 65, A West 55C North: Emerson Giese 24, Hallie Niebauer 13, Bree Swanson 7, Hailee Wang 7.A West: Taryn Searle 15, Brooke Badovinac 13, Layne Kearns 12.AA Team 52, B South 44AA: Aspen Evenson 12, Jaeli Jenkins 12, Lauren Cummings 12.B South: Izzie Gurie 12, Bailey Finn 8, Gracie Millmen 8.C East 49, A Central 38C East: Teah Conradsen 13, Mattea McColly 12, Dasani Nesbitt 8.A Central: Mecca Bullchild 15, Yelena Miller 9, Lexie Burnham 5.East A 78, C West 71East A: Dierra Takes Enemy 24, Diamond Amayette 15, Katera Morrison 12.C West: Ava Bellach 17, Emily Maughan 15, Marlyssa Ledgerwood 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Treasure State Classic Girls Basketball Montana State Billings Prep-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2022-23 Montana winter sports champions Q&A: Montana State great Mick Durham enjoying another NCAA Tournament run from Danny Sprinkle-led Bobcats Danny Sprinkle's growth as coach leads Montana State men to great heights Despite fractured cheekbone, Malta native Sophia Stiles living NCAA tourney dream 'An unbelievable opportunity': MHSA sees bias issue as vehicle for bridging cultural gap
