BUTTE — The Maroons’ and Beavers’ boys and girls basketball teams won’t play each other again during the regular reason.
After Thursday night’s sweep by Dillon, Butte Central will have to wait for a potential postseason clash to avenge a 45-25 loss in the girls’ game or the 74-57 defeat that gave the boys their first loss of the season.
The Maroons (8-1) and Beavers (7-2) entered the boys’ game ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. It will be interesting to see where the Western-A rivals sit at this time next week as Central hosts No. 4 Hamilton on Saturday. Dillon, which has only lost to No. 1 Lewistown and the Maroons this season, gets a breather until hosting Corvallis on Tuesday.
Both meetings between the Central and Dillon boys were decided by 14 points or more. And both teams will contend that in those defeats, they were not at their best.
“I think we’re teams that are competitive with each other,” said Butte Central boys basketball coach Brodie Kelly. “I think in this one we just played poorly.”
Connor Curnow torched Central with 25 points and Callahan Hoffman pumped in 18 for his most productive game of the season. Dougie Peoples paced Central with 21 points and Kyle Holter had 13 before fouling out.
On the girls’ side, the Maroons (5-5) have been playing with a short bench for most of the year, and Thursday’s rematch with Dillon (9-1) probably couldn’t have come at a worse time. COVID protocols reduced Central’s practices to five players for multiple days.
“It isn't ideal for a big game like Dillon,” said Butte Central girls basketball coach Meg Murphy. “So trying to get a game plan together and keep people healthy is a challenge.”
To the Beavers’ credit, they used their depth to their advantage. And why shouldn’t they? Dillon coach John Hansen takes pride in having an entire roster that can play meaningful minutes in almost any game on the schedule.
“We typically suit up 13 girls for varsity, and majority of them are going to play,” Hansen said. “A majority of the games we will put in rotations where we're subbing five in and five out, just to keep people fresh.”
Ainsley Shipman led the Beavers with 13 points and Evey Hansen had 10. Brooke Badovinac finished with 16 points for the Maroons.
So here’s to hoping that if and when these teams meet again during the postseason, each roster is at full strength and playing their best basketball. Until that time, here are a few things that stood out Thursday night in Dillon.
Girls
Beavers are fast – who knew?
When you have athletes like Shipman, Lauryn Petersen and Sydney Petersen, all of whom placed at the 2021 State A track and field meet, they can be tough to stop in the open court.
“We have a saying: ‘Embrace the pace.’” Hansen said. “We feel like we're one of the fastest teams, so we should be able to get up and down with our depth, rotate people and kind of exhaust the other team.”
Dillon’s girls did just that during the third quarters of both meetings with the Maroons. On Dec. 18, 2021, the Beavs outscored Central 21-4 during the third, paving the way to a 69-62 victory. On Thursday it was a 15-2 third quarter Dillon run that doomed the Maroons.
Another good sign for the Beavers was their ability to execute in the half court. Although they were 1-for-12 from 3-point range, when Dillon stayed patient passing the basketball and moving without the ball, open looks at the basket would eventually be there.
“That’s something we hadn’t done a great job with,” Hansen said. “We want to make the defense work a little bit and take a good shot. I thought we were a lot more selfless and unselfish in passing the ball around and not forcing anything. That’s something we did against Butte High is we absolutely forced a lot of things. Against Central, we did a lot better job.”
Brooke Badovinac is a gamer
With the Maroons trailing 23-9 at the 5-minute mark of the third quarter, a Central comeback wasn’t likely but it wasn’t inconceivable. With Dillon having a cold-shooting night, a five-possession deficit wasn’t an impossible mountain to climb.
However, the next time Central’s leading scorer touched the ball she took a hard foul while in the air and absorbed a fall that – from the wide view on the NFHS livestream feed – looked to be devastating.
“It was a scare for us and for her family,” Murphy said. “But she's alright. She's a little sore.”
Murphy added that Badovinac was able to clear concussion protocols, but by that point the Maroons were down 32-11. The junior still came back onto the floor as soon as she could and played some of her best basketball of the night to close out the game.
“They didn't have an answer for her, that's for sure,” Murphy said. “She’s that type of player and it's just … hopefully she gets going early. That's a key for us.”
The Maroons aren’t that far off
During a 20-point defeat, quite a few things probably went wrong. Murphy will tell you the Maroons missed too many shots close to the hoop. But leads can balloon and become deceivingly large when the team that’s trailing becomes desperate trying to erase the deficit.
Central led during the second quarter and only trailed by eight at halftime. During the second and third quarters, there were multiple live-ball turnovers committed by the Maroons that could have resulted in points. Instead those possessions resulted in points for the Beavers.
Timing and anticipation are critical when executing in the half court. Fractions of a second can be the difference between an easy layup and a pass sailing out of bounds, or worse, two points going the other way. As the Maroons get healthy and have consistent practices with a full roster, Murphy hopes they’ll get closer to where they need to be.
“That's a big deal, you know, when you don't have practices,” Murphy said. “Usually Christmas break’s a great opportunity to add some things and work on some things. We didn't have that and that really put us behind.”
Dillon can win ugly
In high school basketball, you only have 32 minutes to figure out how to beat the other team. Lighting it up from 3-point range is an easy answer to this equation, but that’s probably not going to happen game-in, game-out. Good teams figure out how to win when things aren’t going according to plan.
The Beavers shot just over 8% from downtown Thursday. The key to their victory was a third-quarter burst aided by rebounding, defense and getting to the free-throw line.
“We've shown that we can win when we've scored 60-plus points several times, and we can still win scoring 40 points,” Hansen said. “I love our versatility as far as being able to shoot. And I thought our girls had good judgment. We knew we weren’t making shots, so we started to attack.”
Boys
Beavers will make you pay for mistakes
Dillon captains Curnow and Jonathan Kirkley were relentless. They’re relentless all the time, and the rest of the team takes on that mentality as well. If a team is sloppy with the basketball or doesn’t communicate defensively, go ahead and add two points to Dillon’s score.
During the Maroons’ worst stretch of the season, the Beavers had their best stretch of the season. Central led 32-21 with 2:30 left in the second quarter. Dillon closed the half on an 11-0 run to tie the game, and opened the third quarter with another 12-0 run. During that 23-0 run, the Beavers scored on 22 out of 25 possessions.
“We just got outworked and we got outhustled,” Kelly said. “We got physically beaten up by a team that was just hungrier than us. They just wanted it more; they owned all the loose balls. And they killed us on the glass.”
Dougie Peoples can score from anywhere
Even during a night that was subpar for the Maroons across the board, Peoples showed why he was the leading scorer in Class A last year as a sophomore.
His shooting touch combined with his ability to draw contact and finish at the rim make him deadly with the ball in his hands.
Kelly anticipates Hamilton to be physical with the 6-foot-4 junior during Central’s next game on Saturday in an attempt slow him down. But with Peoples’ quickness that’s easier said than done.
“People have tried that but it's hard to be physical with a kid that’s on the perimeter because he's got an edge,” Kelly said. “He can cut by you and drive by you.”
Connor Curnow embodied the Dennis Rodman meme (in a good way)
After the documentary series, “The Last Dance” aired on ESPN, viewers across the world reveled at a clip featuring former Chicago Bulls forward Dennis Rodman.
“Now it hits the rim and it’s boom, uh,” he said while explaining how he was able to get to so many rebounds and loose balls. “Click, and go back this way. Boom … here, here. Click, and we’re going that way.”
The segment turned into a viral internet meme. No one really understands what exactly Rodman means, but no one questions it because he had such a knack for getting to the basketball. When it came to that part of the game, Rodman was on a different plane of existence.
On Thursday night in Dillon, Curnow seemed to have a beat on every loose and offensive rebound before the ball was tipped or a shot came off the basket. He was playing chess while everyone else was playing with their food.
“Connor inside is really strong, aggressive and he knows how to kind of anticipate the rebounds,” said Dillon boys basketball coach Terry Thomas after Dillon’s Jan. 11 victory over Butte. “He's just kind of got that knack. Some folks have it."
Not only was Curnow a magnet to the basketball, but he was able to turn many of those extra opportunities into buckets. He finished with a season-best 25 points.
“Connor Curnow just owned us,” Kelly said. “He was getting whatever he wanted.”
---
Both Maroons’ varsity squads will look to get back into the win column Saturday hosting Hamilton. The girls tip at 4 p.m. and the boys will immediately follow at around 5:30 p.m.
Dillon’s boys host Corvallis on Tuesday while the girls hit the road. Both games against the Blue Devils begin at 7:15 p.m.
