BILLINGS — For the boys basketball teams from Lodge Grass and Lame Deer, this season has produced record-breaking performances and classic, down-to-the-wire contests.
Is that an indicator of more drama ahead at the Southern B Divisional tournament this week?
A 71-point performance by Damon Gros Ventre versus Huntley Project on Feb. 1 gave the Lodge Grass star not only the career school scoring record previously held by the late and legendary Elvis Old Bull, but it also broke the state’s single-game scoring mark.
Indians coach Josh Stewart said at the time that the record “was a good reward for him, to unleash him and let him go do what he’s capable of doing — being special.”
Gros Ventre’s mark, though, lasted all of five days, as Lame Deer’s Journey Emerson went for 82 points the following Saturday in a game against Forsyth to put his name atop the single-game list.
Emerson also had a 61-point outburst earlier in the season.
“I thought 61 was a lot, but 82 ... I'm still trying to process that I did score that much,” Emerson told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com after the Forsyth game.
Beyond the individual outbursts, Lodge Grass and Lame Deer have played three games thus far — two in the regular season and one in the championship round at the 3B district tourney — that were decided by a combined 11 points.
The two regular-season games were played in front of huge crowds at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, which will be the site of this week’s combined boys and girls Southern B in which Lodge Grass, Lame Deer and everyone else will pursue berths to the state tournament the following week in Bozeman.
The event tips off Wednesday with a pair of play-in games: On the boys side, Colstrip will play Three Forks at 6 p.m., with the winner advancing to play Columbus on Thursday. The girls’ play-in game pits Baker versus Manhattan at 7:30. That winner will also move on to face Columbus on Thursday.
Lodge Grass and Lame Deer are on opposite sides of the boys bracket and could be on a collision course for Saturday’s title game. Lodge Grass won the first meeting 74-70 and Lame Deer answered with a 75-73 win in the rematch, which stands as Lodge Grass’ only loss. Both were Metra thrillers.
Lodge Grass beat Lame Deer 71-66 in the 3B title game last week. Lodge Grass enters this tournament with a 17-1 record while Lame Deer is 16-3.
Gros Ventre is averaging 33.9 points per game, and he’s aided by a deep lineup that also includes top contributors like D.C. Stewart and Ty Moccasin. Lame Deer’s Emerson is scoring at a 27.5 points-per-game clip.
But looming is a tough field that includes Columbus’ boys, who are 17-3 and fresh off winning the 4B district title. At 17.5 points per game, the Cougars’ Colby Martinez is one of Class B’s top players.
If Columbus and Lame Deer win their first-round games — the Morning Stars face Jefferson on Thursday — they’ll meet in the semifinals on Friday in what would be an anticipated matchup.
Lodge Grass, a two-time defending state champion, will play Joliet in the first round on Thursday, while Manhattan and Red Lodge square off in the other first round game.
The girls tournament appears wide open, with several teams poised to make a run. Colstrip enters this week with a 19-1 record. Jefferson is 18-2, Big Timber is 17-3 and Red Lodge is 16-4.
Big Timber and Red Lodge will meet in the first round on Thursday, and it will be a rematch of the Sheepherders’ 73-47 win in the regular season. But that was way back on Dec. 11.
Colstrip edged Big Timber 74-68 on Dec. 10. Jefferson beat Big Timber 69-68 on Jan. 8, but avenged that defeat with a 63-51 turnabout on Feb. 5.
Colstrip’s only loss to date was a 53-49 setback to Jefferson on Dec. 11. Since then, the Fillies have reeled off 17 consecutive wins.
Colstrip has three players averaging double-digit points, led by Kansas HisBadHorse at 15.9 per game.
Big Timber, the defending state champion, has similar scoring depth, with Bailey Finn and Emily Cooley both averaging better than 15 points per game.
Meanwhile, Rachel Van Blaricom is scoring 14.2 points a night for Jefferson, and Brayli Reimer and Isabelle Sager are the top scorers for Red Lodge at 15.7 and 13.5 points per game, respectively.
The combined boys and girls Class B state tournament is March 10-12 at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman.
