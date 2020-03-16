BOYS
MVP
Trey Searle, Hamilton, Sr.
All-State/1st Team All-Conference
Braden Harrington, Butte Central, Sr.
Cade Baker, Frenchtown, Sr.
Caleb Warnken, Corvallis, Sr.
Carson Rostad, Hamilton, Sr.
2nd Team All-Conference
Zack Baker, Frenchtown, Sr.
Luke Heaphy, Butte Central, Sr.
Cole Truman, Dillon, Jr.
Brandon Finley, Frenchtown, Jr.
Trevor Neumann, Butte Central, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Kellan Bellar, Stevensville, Fr.
Tanner Jessop, Corvallis, Jr.
Jace Fitzgerald, Dillon, Jr.
Jared Simkins, Butte Central, Sr.
Tyler Burrows, Hamilton, Jr.
Hank Rugg, Frenchtown, Sr.
GIRLS
MVP
Josey Jones, Dillon, Jr.
All-State/1st Team All-Conference
Taryn Searle, Hamilton, Fr.
Isabel Evans, Corvallis, Sr.
Madeline Gilder, Corvallis, So.
1st Team All-Conference
Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, So.
2nd Team All-Conference
Magdalena Ringer, Hamilton, Jr.
Claire Bagnell, Frenchtown, Sr.
Layne Kearns, Hamilton, Fr.
Evynne Alexander, Stevensville, Sr.
Kiya Shelton, Frenchtown, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Natylia DeJohn, Dillon, Sr.
Sofee Thatcher, Butte Central, So.
Hannah Hutchison, Corvallis, Sr.
Madeline Shipman, Dillon
Delaney Hasquet, Butte Central, Jr.
Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, Jr.
