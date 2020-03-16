BOYS 

MVP

Trey Searle, Hamilton, Sr. 

All-State/1st Team All-Conference 

Braden Harrington, Butte Central, Sr. 

Cade Baker, Frenchtown, Sr. 

Caleb Warnken, Corvallis, Sr. 

Carson Rostad, Hamilton, Sr. 

2nd Team All-Conference 

Zack Baker, Frenchtown, Sr. 

Luke Heaphy, Butte Central, Sr. 

Cole Truman, Dillon, Jr. 

Brandon Finley, Frenchtown, Jr. 

Trevor Neumann, Butte Central, Sr. 

Honorable Mention 

Kellan Bellar, Stevensville, Fr. 

Tanner Jessop, Corvallis, Jr. 

Jace Fitzgerald, Dillon, Jr. 

Jared Simkins, Butte Central, Sr. 

Tyler Burrows, Hamilton, Jr. 

Hank Rugg, Frenchtown, Sr.  

GIRLS 

MVP 

Josey Jones, Dillon, Jr. 

All-State/1st Team All-Conference 

Taryn Searle, Hamilton, Fr. 

Isabel Evans, Corvallis, Sr. 

Madeline Gilder, Corvallis, So. 

1st Team All-Conference 

Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, So. 

2nd Team All-Conference 

Magdalena Ringer, Hamilton, Jr. 

Claire Bagnell, Frenchtown, Sr. 

Layne Kearns, Hamilton, Fr. 

Evynne Alexander, Stevensville, Sr. 

Kiya Shelton, Frenchtown, Sr. 

Honorable Mention 

Natylia DeJohn, Dillon, Sr. 

Sofee Thatcher, Butte Central, So. 

Hannah Hutchison, Corvallis, Sr. 

Madeline Shipman, Dillon 

Delaney Hasquet, Butte Central, Jr. 

Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, Jr. 

