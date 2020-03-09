Rosters for the 2020 Southwest Montana High School Basketball Classic have been selected. A committee of sport writers, broadcasters, and media personnel selected the teams after receiving nominations from the coaches of participating schools.
The games will be played Wednesday, March 18, at the Montana Tech HPER Complex.
According to Butte Chamber of Commerce Director Stephanie Sorini, the committee is excited about the caliber of players selected for the games. “We believe we have assembled some of the best high school players in the state,” she added
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a girls game, followed by a boys game at 7:30 p.m. Games will include three-point contests at half-time. The Butte High School and Butte Central Bands will be in attendance, along with the cheer squads from Butte High School.
Tickets for the games will be available Tuesday, March 10 at the Butte Chamber of Commerce, 1000 George Street and can also be bought online at 2020allstarclassic.eventbrite.com, and on the day of the game at the HPER Complex. The game is sponsored by the Butte Chamber of Commerce Hospitality Committee.
Treasure State Boys
Coached by: Clint Layng, Sarah Layng (Jefferson)
Cole Truman, Dillon, Jr
Jace Fitzgerald, Dillon, Jr
Justus Peterson, Dillon, Sr
Kyler Gochanour, Anaconda, Sr
Braedon Sawyer, Anaconda, Jr
Eli Saltenberger, Anaconda, So
Logan Nicholson, Powell Co., So
Aidan Thompson, Powell Co., Sr
Kade Cutler, Granite Co., Jr
Bryce Nye, Twin Bridges, Sr
Jake Hughes, Twin Bridges, Sr
Charlie Kruer, Twin Bridges, Jr
Avery Stiles, Jefferson, Sr
Alternates:
Michael Galle, Anaconda, Sr
Peyton Klanceky, Anaconda, Sr
Leroy Wilson, Anaconda, Sr
Ozzie King, Powell Co., Jr
Ben Anderson, Powell Co., Sr
Jaxon Yanzick, Jefferson, Sr
Nate Konen, Twin Bridges, Sr
Matt Kieser, Twin Bridges, Jr
Big Sky Boys
Coached by: Kelly Neiskens, Julie Kieckbush (Whitehall)
Braedon Harrington, Butte Central, Sr
Luke Heaphy, Butte Central, Sr
Trevor Neumann, Butte Central, Sr
Jared Simkins, Butte Central, Sr
Jace Olson, Butte High, Jr
Tommy Mellott, Butte High, Sr
Andrew Booth, Butte High, Sr
Ryan Burt, Butte High, Sr
Ian Swanson, Ennis, Jr
Vern Homer, Harrison, Sr
Luke Cima, Harrison, Jr
Brendan Wagner, Whitehall, Jr
Peyton Hawes, Lima, Jr
Alternates:
Gator Yelenich, Butte Central, Sr
Matt Simkins, Butte Central, Sr
Aaron Richards, Butte Central, Sr
Kavin Noctor, Butte High, Sr
Brand Ostler, Ennis, So
Kadon Batzler, Sheridan, So
Johnny Bravo, Lima, Sr
Walker Nygren, Lima, Jr
Parker Young, West Yellowstone, Sr
Sam Coffin, West Yellowstone, Sr
Jackson Gospodarek, West Yellowstone, Sr
Treasure State Girls
Coached by: Zach Murphy, Cory Burtchett (Harrison)
Logan Stetzner, Anaconda, Sr
Isabel Saltenberger, Anaconda, Sr
Mia Sullivan-Sanders, Anaconda, Jr
Megan Reich, Anaconda, Jr
Josey Jones, Dillon, Sr
Tylia DeJohn, Dillon, Sr
Kylee Pittman, Dillon, Sr
Brynna Wolfe, Whitehall, So
Jada Clarkson, Whitehall, Fr
Asha Noyes, Whitehall, Sr
Rachel Nicholson, Powell Co., Sr
Ashleigh Guinnane, Twin Bridges, Sr
Sydney Phillips, Drummond, Jr
Alternates:
Sami Johnson, Anaconda, So
Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, So
Madalen Shipman, Dillon, Jr
Mckenzie Meagher, Powell Co., Jr
Avery George, Twin Bridges, Sr
Dana Lerum, Harrison, Fr
Hannah Bradshaw, Drummond, Jr
Rylee Hilmo, Drummond, Sr
Holly Hauptman, Drummond, Fr
Big Sky Girls
Coached by: Matt Pokorny, Noah Thatcher (Butte High)
Sofee Thatcher, Butte Central, So
Emma Keeley, Butte Central, Sr
Delaney Hasquet, Butte Central, Jr
Haley Heron, Butte High, Sr
Makenzie Carpenter, Butte High, Sr
Grace McGrath, Butte High, Sr
Trisha Erickson, Butte High, Sr
Makenzie Tutty, Butte High, Jr
Rachel Van Blericom, Jefferson, So
Emma Grange, Jefferson, Sr
Grace Jones, Jefferson, Sr
Emmie Collins, West Yellowstone, So
Jenna Snider, Ennis, Jr
Alternates:
Maddie Kump, Butte Central, Jr
Brooke Badovinac, Butte Central, Fr
Amelia Hill, Granite Co., Jr
Asha Comings, Granite Co., So
Gracie Bravo, Lima, So
