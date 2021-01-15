HELENA — New spectator policies will be in place immediately for the Helena Public Schools, East Helena and Augusta as the Lewis and Clark County is allowing school events to have up to 250 spectators.
The policies are slightly different between the different school districts as Augusta and East Helena will allow four spectators per home participant as well as two spectators per visiting participants too.
Helena High and Capital High will also be allowing up to 250 spectators at their events too, however, three spectators will be allowed for home team participants, as well as two spectators per visiting participant.
These changes have been approved by the country and are effective immediately according to Helena activities director Tim McMahon, who said that new rules would be in place for the Helena Capital basketball games against Missoula Sentinel on Saturday. Tip-off time is set for 3:30 p.m.
East Helena is also allowing spectators immediately, including at games Friday night. General admission will also be allowed after the priority spectators are given their spots.
