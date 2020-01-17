The Bulldogs trailed for most of the game. ... Until it mattered most.
Jefferson outscored Townsend 15-7 in the first quarter and went into halftime up 23-17. The Panthers also led 34-28 at the start of the fourth quarter. However, Townsend outscored Jefferson 10-4 during the final period to force overtime en route to a 45-44 Class B boys basketball victory Friday night in Townsend.
The Bulldogs hit a free throw with just a few seconds left to put home the winning point in the District 5B battle.
Jefferson's Avery Stiles led all scorers with 22 points, but the Panthers shot themselves in the foot with poor free-throw shooting. They shot 9 of 27 from the charity stripe.
Gavin Vandenacre paced the Bulldogs offense with 12 points and Ryan Racht secured 10 rebounds.
