TOWNSEND — The Bulldogs' dream season was unfortunately cut short of the Class B state championship last February. It's hard not to speculate if Townsend could have completed a perfect season had they entered the postseason with a roster at full strength.
"Effort wasn't the problem," remembers second-year head coach Norm Darlinton. "We're just hoping for a better outcome. We had two knees blow out right before the tournament. That was really unfortunate. But I thought it was a tremendous year."
The Bulldogs are back in the gym with unfinished business to attend to.
"Here we are six in the morning and the girls have been tremendous," Darlinton says. "We actually have three 6 a.m. practices this week. You find out who wants to be here and who doesn't."
Townsend lost its first game of the season last Friday to Livingston but Darlinton is confident things will fall back into place before too long.
"Our biggest battle is just going to be patience with each other," Darlinton says. "18-0 last year and everyone showed up wanting to do the same thing. It's hard when you lose a college-type player. Eventually we're going to be a really tough team to play."
The Bulldogs will have to replace Tavia Rooney, who currently plays for Montana Tech, but will not be without senior leadership. They will lean on Taylor Noyes, Peyton Vogl, Sterling Owens and Anna Berg.
"It's going to take a while to adjust without her, but these girls have done really well," Darlinton says.
Junior Charlotte Watson is expected to return from a torn ACL in January.
"Peyton Vogl is going to be crucial on the inside but also a threat on the outside," says Noyes.
Noyes' goal is relatively simple: have the season last as long as possible.
"The team — hopefully — this would be our third year making it out of districts if we do this year," she says. "So I think that's a goal for us — just make out season longer than the regular season."
If and when the Bulldogs do make the postseason tournament, there won't be many surprises. Most of their squad has experienced playoff basketball at this point. The experience also keeps them motivated.
"We've had a good couple past years, so, being able to experience the divisional and state level (playoffs), that definitely gets you hungry for more, and wanting to get back," says Vogl. "I think the past years have helped us try to strive to get better each season."
Townsend boys basketball preview
The Bulldogs have had a couple setbacks to begin their season, but fifth-year coach Clint Watson is taking everything in stride.
“I want to get out of the district,” says Watson. “They take the top three and I want to be in the top three of the district, then move onto the next level.”
This would be a substantial step forward after a couple of subpar seasons.
“We only had four wins last season and we won two the year before,” Watson says. “Three years ago we were district champs and third in the state the year before that. So, kind of a downfall.”
Watson remains optimistic about a promising crop of underclassmen, even after dropping their first game to Livingston by 18 points.
“We’ve got a bunch really good freshman and sophomores," he says. "And we’re going to be alright. We’re going to be alright.
“I’m excited about what’s happening. We just have a lot of young-kid mistakes going on right now.”
Before the season began the Bulldogs lost point guard Aaron Geisser, who tore his ACL and MCL playing football.
Townsend will not be without leadership, however.
“We’ve got three seniors that are playing — Zack Idland, Nate Hill and Tyler Christensen,” Watson says. “And Tyler really came on strong at the end of the year last year. He had a 21-point game Friday, so he’s going to be a player for us.”
Watson believes that a .500 season is a feasible goal for his young squad. If the goal is met, there’s no reason to believe the Bulldogs cannot make a deep run into the postseason.
“Realistically if we win half of our games or a little better, that’s a pretty realistic goal for us," he says. "If we get better than that, that’s going to be gravy.
“Shoot, we went in five years ago after winning half of our games and ended up third in state. So we’ve just got to get there.”
Both Townsend teams will be in action Friday as part of the Manhattan Tip Off Tournament.
