HELENA — The Townsend girls did not lose a game until the playoffs last year. After dropping their first game of the 2019-20 season, the Bulldogs (2-1) did not flinch. They immediately bounced back with victories by margins of 12 and 30 points against Gardiner and Dillon JV last Friday and Saturday, respectively.
"I thought it was a really encouraging weekend defensively," said coach Norm Darlinton. "Defense was the highlight both nights. On Friday the Dillon JV gave Manhattan varsity a real tough game. Obviously I was really worried about that. We were really able to shut them down with man-to-man defense, which every coach would think of as a positive."
Peyton Vogl led the Townsend offense with 31 points over the two games.
The Bulldogs now must prepare for a road test against undefeated Big Timber on Friday, as well as a home game against Choteau on Saturday.
"They really have a good team with several shooters, an excellent point guard and they are going to be a handful," Darlinton said of Big Timber.
In addition to locking down those shooters, Townsend must also be prepared for the Sheepherders' pressing defense.
"This week we've tried to improve our man-to-man defense," Darlinton said. "We tried to improve our press breaker, which is always going to need improvement. Big Timber's one of those teams that is going to get after you."
The Townsend boys played two very close games. The Bulldogs lost their first game to Gardiner 48-46. They bounced back to defeat the Dillon JV 62-61.
During the victory, the Bulldogs (1-2) overcame extremely sloppy play. They turned the ball over 36 times, which is a record for head coach Clint Watson’s varsity coaching career.
Townsend also had to overcome a 17-point deficit at the start of the 4th quarter. Led by Braden Racht, the Bulldogs scored 28 points during the period to tie the game with five seconds left. After Dillon missed a pair of free throws, Racht was fouled on a 3-point attempt at the end of regulation. He converted the first attempt which sealed the game. Racht finished the game with 13 points, five rebounds and two steals.
During the Bulldogs' early morning practices this week, it was back to the fundamentals.
"Our fundamentals were bad, so yeah that's what we're working on," Watson said with a chuckle. "We just spent all week at 6 a.m. practices working on fundamentals ... and blocking out. That's still an issue."
