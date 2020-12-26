2020-21 boys basketball
TWIN BRIDGES — While COVID-19 precautions have been a new challenge for all high school teams this year, the Falcons have returned to practice and are excited to begin their 2020-21 season after coming off a strong, two-loss season last year.
Head coach Josh Keller said he began working in education, sitting in empty gyms and learning about the game so he could have the opportunity to coach. Now in his seventh season, he said he feels promise in this year's squad.
"I think we have a lot of character and really well-rounded kids," Keller said. "And when it comes to on the floor, we've got a lot of size and experience, these kids have been with me for a lot of years and they're just doing a great job."
The roster boasts the return of three starters and the team's sixth man, according to Keller. 14 upperclassmen will play this year, giving the Falcons a significant experience and size advantage for the coming season.
The Falcons open their season against Sheridan on January 4, and Keller said there is a lot of preparation left to work through before opening night. Keller said some players are still getting used to his practice style, but also face the challenges of new procedures presented by the pandemic.
"With this COVID situation we're cramming a lot of things in a little bit of time, just in case we have to shut down and just so we're ready," said Keller. "But the kids are doing a great job, they're handling everything I've thrown at them on a whim and it's honestly way more than someone could expect of them."
The Falcons have won their district championship the last four years, but now with new district alignment, they will face new teams and new challenges in 2020. New schools such as Manhattan Christian are slated on this year's schedule.
Despite the constant change and go-with-the-flow structure of this season, Keller said his team is ready. Fans can expect to see high-level play on the floor, especially on the offensive end.
"You can expect some fast-paced and highly-skilled play this year," Keller said. "We're loaded with shooters and have a lot of athletes on this team so, I'm excited to see us score a lot of points and get to the basket this year."
It took two months for the Falcons to lose a game last season, first falling to Manhattan Christian last February. The Falcons will look for revenge against the Eagles this season, as the game will hold even more importance since the teams will now be part a same-district rivalry.
From a player's perspective, the team is not afraid to shoot for the stars. Charlie Kruer, a senior big man returning for his final season, has an all-around game and believes his outside shot will be difficult for his opponents to deal with.
"It's a bit surreal to come back for my final season this year," Kruer said. "But really, I'm just excited. I've been looking forward to give it my all and get back to the state tournament."
Kruer has played for the Falcons all of his four years at Twin Bridges High School. He said his team has done well with the challenges of COVID-19, because it now feels normal to adhere to guidelines and new challenges.
Another senior, Matthew Kaiser, moved to Twin Bridges as a sophomore. He said the team has been easy to adapt to, and said this team is different than teams he's previously been a part of.
"I think just the skill level you know, we're one of the best teams in the state and it feels good to play with other players that know how to play the game of basketball," Kaiser said. "Personally, I just want to be the best player I can be and help my team."
"As a team, I'd like us to win that state championship, that's the ultimate goal," Kaiser concluded, as he smirked and returned to the layup line during a Friday afternoon practice.
2020-21 girls basketball
The Falcons' girls team feels more like a family than a team, according to coach Rob Lott and some of the team's most seasoned players. Despite the young roster, coach Lott has been able to put together a cohesive group.
While the Falcons finished with an above-500 record last year, Lott said he thinks this team will have an even brighter season this year. Almost all of the team is returning, but not in a traditional since.
"Last year we had some injuries and we ended up bringing up some eight graders to fill in last year, and they peaked at the right time," said Lott. "All the new players are the eight graders from last year, five freshmen but they all played last year."
Lott said he's "blessed" to have the five incoming freshmen with a year of experience on their belt. Lott has over 20 years of experience in coaching, and is in the third year of his current term as head coach of Twin Bridges girls' team.
The Falcons will play nearly three games per week when the season starts, a challenge that Lott said is very new, but also a very fun experience. He also said the team will be exciting to watch, as their focus is on pace-of-play and defense.
"They're a great group to work with, boy do they work hard," Lott said. "We play the same we always have, aggressive defensively and we like to run the floor and play the press. Just hope everybody stays healthy and we get to actually play all these games."
The season opener is set for January 4 against local rival Sheridan High School. Health is a key factor not only due to pandemic precautions, but because a key player has returned from an injury last year.
Bailey Stockett is a senior who has played on the team all four years. In her sophomore year though, she suffered an injury forcing her to take a managerial role rather than on the court.
"I had surgery a few months ago so its been kind of a scramble, but it's been so nice to be back with the team," said Stockett. "This team is special because we keep drama out of the locker room and do our best to keep this as family as possible."
Another key player for the Falcons is Hadley Johnson, a senior who has played the last two years and was the team manager in her freshmen year. She said everyone on the team gets along well and she is excited for the coming season.
She also said she believes the team's best attribute is there speed. Due to the their lack of size, they have practiced press and trap defenses to keep their opponents on edge.
"It's fun being out there with everyone," said Johnson. "We're really quick and I just feel like defensive will be our game-changer. It's been nice coming into the gym and when you're here it feels like the rest of the world isn't happening, you don't think about what's outside of the gym it's just basketball."
