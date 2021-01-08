TWIN BRIDGES — The Jefferson Panthers traveled to Twin Bridges to face the Falcons on Friday night where they beat the girls team. The boys game tipped off shortly after and the Falcons won 61-57.
The Twin Bridges girls lost 49-25. They remained in the game until late in the second half, where a talented Jefferson team went on a run to win convincingly.
The Jefferson boys team (1-1) also played well and made an interesting second-half run, but the size and speed of the Falcons was too much to overcome.
The boys of Jefferson and Twin Bridges played a fast-paced game, where open looks came at a premium. The Falcons (2-0) came up with the 61-57 win, but the game was up for grabs until the final 20 seconds.
The Falcons' defense began the game with intensity, forcing turnovers and trapping the Panthers before they could reach midcourt. Along with transition baskets, 6’6” Charlie Kruer penetrated and finished over smaller defenders throughout the game.
“Charlie’s known these guys since he was a seventh grader and now they look up to him when it comes to basketball, he’s spent more time in the gym than any of these guys,” said Twin Bridges coach Josh Keller. “That’s a good situation you know, we have a lot of trust in him.”
Kruer finished with 19 points and shot an impressive 85% from the field. He also had two assists and nine rebounds in the victory.
Kruer and the Twin Bridges backcourt seemed to score with ease in the first half, giving the Falcons a 39-30 lead at halftime. But the Panthers noticed where they were getting beat and adjusted their defense in the second half.
“I told the boys we had to play with more heart. We were shooting ourselves in the foot in the first half, turning the ball over and making mistakes,” said Anthony Cannole, second-year head coach of the Panthers. “We played a lot better in the second and were ahead for a while at one point. Twin Bridges shot a lot of free throws and we did not, I think that decided the game tonight.”
Size also made a significant difference for the Falcons, but the found ways to score despite it. Several players found their rhythm from beyond the arc, which kept the Panthers close in the first half.
Trent McMaster led the Panthers with 15 points and Braden Morris had 13. The defense as a collective unit played better in the second half. After they worked to shrink their deficit to just two points with 20 seconds remaining, the Falcons did not allow another basket and went on to win.
“Their defense took us out of our rhythm, that Boulder team is a heck of a team,” said Keller. “We knew who our key players were and we tried to get them as many touches in their spots, and it worked out. I’m proud of all our guys, most of them didn’t get a sub and got stops at the end super tired.”
Matt Kaiser had a standout game for Twin Bridges with 19 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Tate Smith, who remained on the floor almost all game for the Falcons, scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and two steals.
The Falcons will face Whitehall on Saturday at 7 p.m. and hope to remain undefeated, while Jefferson is set to host Big Timber at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Before the boys took the floor, the Panthers girls (2-0) got off to a hot start early and led the Falcons 12-3 after one quarter. The Falcons scored better in the second quarter, but could not stop the Panthers from holding a ten point lead at halftime.
Twin Bridges head coach Rob Lott said his team struggled to score the ball on Friday, as they try to find new options since they graduated last year's top two scorers. But the loss was also indicative of how talented Jefferson is, according to Lott.
"Jefferson's a good team and we hung with them for a long time. But we have to become way more efficient on offense," Lott said. "We had some open shots but they weren't going in, we have to score more consistently."
"The defense and the energy was there. We lost two key seniors and we're still trying to find our identity. This type of thing is going to happen, especially when we're facing a good team like we did tonight," Lott continued.
The loss was the first of the season for Twin Bridges, after they blew out Sheridan on Monday to open the season. The game acted as a momentum-builder for Jefferson though, as the team has now won two games in a row.
Panthers head coach Sarah Layng said she was happy with how her team played and have noticed confidence within her squad.
"They're working hard and working hard as a team. They're really starting to recognize how talented they are and how far they can go this season," said Layng. "We hit some good fast break shots and played well all together on the fast break. A lot of the players have potential and they're playing well."
"Sometimes they put too much pressure on themselves, but I like that we really set the bar high," Layng continued. "I think they rise to the occasion and I have high expectations, and they're really playing up to those."
Rachel Van Blaricom led the Panthers with 16 points. She did not take the scoring obligations all on her own though, as Dakota Edmiston finished with nine points. Sam Zody also had a significant contribution with eight.
Allie Dale and Callie Kaiser scored 10 points and six points, respectively, for the Falcons (1-1).
"We have a lot of freshmen playing but it was a good game and we gained some experience," said Lott. "We just got to keep working on it."
The Falcons will face Whitehall on Saturday, where the game is set to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. Jefferson also plays Saturday with a home game against Big Timber set for 1 p.m.
