BUTTE — It's been a couple weeks since the undefeated Falcons (9-0) were tested. Tuesday night's 61-18 victory over Sheridan was Twin Bridges' widest margin of victory this season, but the game was memorable for a different reason.
Senior big man Charlie Kruer scored his 1,000th point as a Falcon.
"Coaching him has been a great thing," said Twin Bridges coach Josh Keller. "When I started at the program here, it was with Charlie's brother, Daniel, and I think Charlie probably came over to Twin Bridges when he was about a seventh-grader. So throughout the whole time and the whole process, I'd slowly been working with Charlie as a middle-schooler and grooming him. I knew he was going to be a great player and he really hasn't disappointed. Anytime you have a player who can reach 1,000 points in high school, I think it really says something."
Born and raised in Sheridan, Kruer intends to play basketball in college next year while likely majoring in communications.
"I'm still weighing options, but I will be playing somewhere next year," said the 6-foot-6 Kruer. "Just a couple of junior college options and a couple of NAIA options."
Twin Bridges has dominated its fellow-Class C opponents this season, winning those games by an average margin of 27 points per game, and has taken down Class B foes such as Whitehall, Jefferson and Three Forks.
Averaging 18.25 points per game, Kruer has been the embodiment of consistency for the Falcons. His lowest output was 14 points against Three Forks. His highest point total was a 24-point outburst against Harrison. It should be noted that some games when Twin Bridges has a comfortable lead, Kruer sits during the fourth quarter instead of padding his stats.
"There's not a second when Charlie's not trying to get me to open up the gym," Keller said. "Or maybe he wants me to stay 10 minutes longer (after practice). I can't tell you how many times I've had to kick him out of the gym so we could all go home.
Clearly poised to make another deep postseason run, the Falcons hit the court Friday for a showdown at Manhattan Christian, another Class C powerhouse.
"It's going to be a great game," Keller said. "I expect nothing less. Manhattan Christian is playing as well as I've seen any team at their class level, especially Class C. We've beat three B schools and they've beat three or four, and they're beating them by a lot more than we are. So they're just playing with a lot of firepower. But on the other hand I think it's going to be a great game. We're going to be fairly tough for them to guard. We have a size advantage, so if we can get that game played to our style I think we have an opportunity to be in that game and have a chance to win it."
But before all that, The Montana Standard caught up with Kruer for five questions.
MS: Do you remember your first points for Twin Bridges?
CK: Well, we were getting blown out by Three Forks at Three Forks' tournament. I just dribbled down, and pulled a 3 and made it. I remember that.
MS: Can you describe how your 1000th point unfolded?
CK: Well, I made it. The shot was an end one, and I made it and then coach called a time out and then they said over the loud speaker that I just hit a thousand.
MS: What part of your game do you want to improve before playing at the next level?
CK: I mean, just my overall game I'd like to improve. I want to be better at defense and become a more consistent shooter.
MS: Do you model your game after any pro basketball players?
CK: I'm one of the bigger LeBron fans you'll ever meet. But, obviously our games are quite different, but his work ethic and drive definitely inspired me. But otherwise I just try to model people, model my game after people that are built like me and play like me. So like, Brandon Ingram, Cam Reddish, people like that. So I feel like I have similar games to them.
MS: Who are a couple of players who helped you along the way during your high school career?
CK: My brother's two years older than me, so I played with him my freshman and sophomore year. He definitely inspired me to be better and held me accountable more than anyone else. And then my point guard last three years, Bryce Nye. He graduated last year. I definitely got to give a lot of my success credit to him because he definitely set me up quite a bit.
