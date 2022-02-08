BILLINGS — Tie game with the final seconds ticking away. Lodge Grass has Damon Gros Ventre. Lame Deer has Journey Emerson. Both set scoring records last week.
Surely one of them would find the winning points in dramatic fashion. Could it happen any other way?
On Tuesday night, yes. No. 4 Lame Deer knocked off No. 1 Lodge Grass 75-73 on a basket by Jerrell Hiwalker with 1.8 seconds left at the end of a chaotic sequence that had a huge crowd at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark vying for an indoor decibel record.
Here’s what happened:
With the game knotted 73-73 in the last minute, Gros Ventre was dribbling time down in the backcourt, perhaps for a chance at a final shot. But Hiwalker, a tough defender, timed Gros Ventre’s dribble, shot in and knocked it loose to force a timely turnover.
Problem was, Lame Deer promptly gave the ball back to the Indians in the ensuing sprint down court. Gros Ventre got the ball back, then fed it to D.C. Stewart who was swarmed near the low block and lost the handle.
Lame Deer’s Jaxon McCormick pounced on it and fed it ahead to Hiwalker, who hadn't made his way back from the other end of the floor. Hiwalker gathered the ball, took one dribble and scored an uncontested layup with 1.8 seconds left.
Lodge Grass called timeout and had a final chance, but Gros Ventre’s half-court heave missed. Lame Deer fans rejoiced. Lodge Grass' 20-game winning streak was no more.
“It was crazy at the end. This is a lot to take in,” Hiwalker said. “I don’t really know what happened. I stole the ball, I ended up on the floor, got back up and the ball was coming back down. I caught it and I laid it in.”
“I love it. He’s the unsung hero on our team,” Lame Deer coach Tiger Scalpcane said of Hiwalker. “He never gets credit. He gets all the big rebounds and plays great defense. We call him Dennis Rodman. He loves that name. He doesn’t care if he scores, but he does everything no one wants to do to help us win.”
Lame Deer improved to 14-2 with the victory, while two-time defending Class B champion Lodge Grass, in its first defeat since the divisional tournament last year, is now 15-1.
Gros Ventre and Emerson each set the single-game scoring record for Montana last week. Gros Ventre had 71 points last Tuesday in a game at Huntley Project, then Emerson one-upped that with 82 against Forsyth on Saturday. Prior to that, no player in state history had eclipsed 70.
If you were hoping for a duel between the two, it didn’t quite materialize. But there was no shortage of theatrics.
The Indians had chased the lead for most of the game, but a big third quarter by Gros Ventre helped offset a high-scoring first half by Emerson. Gros Ventre scored 12 of his game-high 27 in the third, including two buckets back-to-back in the final seconds to put the Indians up 60-57.
Lance Little Nest scored at the 4:30 mark of the fourth to put Lodge Grass in front 68-63, but Lame Deer scored six straight, the last two on an Emerson fast break to take a 69-68 lead. That set the stage for a wild ending.
Emerson had 26 points but scored only four in the second half. Still, Lame Deer made the key plays down the stretch.
“In terms of execution, they scored. That’s all I can say. They scored and they won the game,” said Lodge Grass’ D.C. Stewart, who had 18 points. “But it wasn’t just that last sequence. It was the 32 minutes. It was a full game, and they beat us. We’re going to eat it. We’re going to take it.”
“The mood in there, it woke something up,” Stewart said of the postgame atmosphere in the locker room. “It woke us up. We were acting like we were untouchable, but any team can be beat.”
Lame Deer girls looking up
In their first meeting with Lodge Grass on Feb. 2, Lame Deer’s girls saw a sizeable lead slip away. There was no folding this time.
The Morning Stars forged a 12-point lead midway through the second quarter on the way to a 66-62 victory. The win avenged Lame Deer’s two-point loss the first time around, and served as another step forward for the Morning Stars (5-9), who went winless last season.
Each time Lodge Grass made a move, Lame Deer had an answer. Jenna Sanders helped spur a 9-0 run in the third quarter, and an Asia Two Moons 3-pointer kept the Indians at bay.
A basket by Shaley Eagle Feathers with 40 seconds left in the fourth proved big, as well.
“We trusted each other more this time. We were together more,” Sanders said. “Having trust and some confidence, that’s pretty much what our game plan was.”
Sanders finished with 18 points while Two Moons had a game-high 22. Island Little Coyote finished with 10.
Lodge Grass was led by Shantell Pretty On Top’s 17, while Jordan Jefferson and Jazmine Half each scored 11.
