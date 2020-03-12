BUTTE — While numerous states canceled their high school basketball tournaments in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Montana High School Association tournaments were played Thursday and are scheduled to go on as scheduled Friday — pending an early morning consultation with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, MHSA Director Mark Beckman told 406mtsports.com late Thursday.
Beckman said earlier Thursday that the four state high school tournaments underway across Montana would run their course as scheduled, with an extra emphasis on hygiene. He said his organization is “staying in close contact” with Public Health and Human Services, which is advising the MHSA.
Meanwhile, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus Thursday.
"We're waiting to see if there are any other developments," Beckman said earlier in the day.
The Class AA boys and girls tournaments are unfolding at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman, Class A at First Interstate Bank arena in Billings, Class B at the Butte Civic Center and Class C at Dahlberg Arena on the campus of the University of Montana in Missoula.
In the past 24 hours, the Big Sky Tournament in Boise, Idaho, was canceled as were the upcoming NAIA mens' and women's national tournaments in Kansas City and Billings. At the high school level, states as far-flung as Wyoming, California, Texas, Ohio and Connecticut have canceled their high school tournaments.
Here's how all 50 states have managed their prep basketball tournaments in response to coronavirus— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) March 12, 2020
➡️ 11 on as normal
➡️ 14 canceled/postponed
➡️ 14 limited access
➡️ 10 finished before major sport cancellations pic.twitter.com/JLykkUkMNk
Beckman, who began Thursday at the Class B tourney in Butte before heading to Bozeman for Class AA, said that the primary factor in allowing the Montana tournaments to continue is that there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and that, unlike the Big Sky Tournament, which sees multiple out-of-state teams converge on Boise, all teams in the MHSA tournaments are traveling within Montana boundaries.
"There are no confirmed cases here and this is just a Montana event," he said.
He also said that the MHSA had been relaying information to schools throughout the week leading up to the tournaments about how to keep them as safe and sanitary as possible.
“We’ve been in close communication with schools since early this week looking at different cautionary steps that should be taken,” Beckman said.
Among those steps have been ensuring surfaces throughout the facilities are thoroughly sanitized and encouraging players to greet each other with fist bumps and elbow bumps rather than hugs or handshakes.
Beckman said ultimately any decision to end or postpone the state tournaments will be his.
