BOZEMAN — Missoula Hellgate boys basketball players grinned as they walked off the court at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Friday night.
The Knights just took down Billings West with a 48-34 win in the AA state semifinals.
Their opportunity to finally find closure from a AA finals lost last season had come.
And then the public address announcer spoke up.
“Though this is not the result that the (Montana High School Association) wants, the passion will designate the Billings Skyview Falcons and the Missoula Hellgate Knights as the 2020 class AA co-champions,” he said.
The MHSA cancelled the final day of all state tournaments after four cases of coronavirus were confirmed. The two teams were supposed to meet Saturday night in the finals.
The players’ collective mood took a sudden turn from flying high to flabbergasted. What had just happened?
Hellgate coach Jeff Hays sat back down on his bench and buried his face in his hands.
“We finished undefeated, and it looks like we just lost a state championship like we did last year,” Hays said. “We are heartbroken right now.”
Hays looked over at his team huddled around the baseline. The players’ faces told of their misery as tears began to form. Some of them embraced, still unable to believe what had just happened.
Hellgate senior Abe Johnson slowly walked up to talk to the media and before a question was even asked, he spoke up.
“This is the (worst) interview I have ever been a part of,” Johnson said.
Neither his 12 points nor his 16 rebounds were not the topic of discussion.
“We weren’t prepared for this,” Johnson said. “After the season we had, and knowing how much we love each other, just to hear that news is not fair.”
Hellgate found themselves in the state title game last year, but a 56-54 overtime loss to Bozeman didn’t compare to the announcement just heard.
“Last year we lost, but we had the chance to go and play,” Hellgate senior Worster said. “This year, we didn’t even get to see if we could win. It sucks.”
Skyview returned to the court as both teams shook hands. No one told them to, they knew they were feeling the same disappointment.
“Everyone has a mutual respect for one another,” Skyview coach Kevin Morales said. “I’ve traveled with a bunch of these kids with our AAU teams and I know it’s tough on them. It’s tough on everybody”
The MSHA and parents took photos of the team one last time, but people could tell that the players’ smiles and excitement weren’t real. What was real was one of the players crouching down and sobbing.
“These kids love to play and they love to complete,” Hays said. “We are disappointed at missing the opportunity to play another game, but this is something that is out of our control.”
Montana high school basketball is just one example of the many sporting events all over the country that have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The NBA, MLB, NHL and PGA have suspended their seasons.
But ,while public safety is an immediate concern, players want to know why suited up on Thursday in the first place.
“We didn’t expect them to just stop suddenly like that,” Worster said. “To stop before the final game like that is just…I don’t know. We shouldn’t have even started if it was just going to come to this.”
With all the disappointment echoing through the arena, Hellgate had had enough. It was time to celebrate; they were state champions, after all.
So, Kade McWilliams grabbed a pair of scissors, climbed up on his teammates shoulders and, much to the chagrin of officials from Montana State University’s athletic department, cut down the net.
Missoula Hellgate team doesn’t care. They cut down the nets, even as MSU officials tried to stop them. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/FjvFQ4GqDJ— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) March 14, 2020
He raised it over his team and, for a moment, life was injected into the somber ending to the high school basketball season.
“We are going to cut the damn nets down,” Hellgate football coach Mick Morris said. “If (MHSA) wants to send us a bill, they can send us a bill.”
“It sucks for the kids. Obviously, there is a lot more going on around the world. I just wish our kids could have gotten a chance (to play). I don’t think there is any doubt about who the best basketball team in the state of Montana is.”
Helena Capital coach Katie Garcin-Forba received the news as she led her team back to the field house one last time.
Hellgate and Skyview had already cut down the nets, but she wanted to give her team one last time on the court to relish their accomplishments.
Garcin-Forba knew her job Friday night wasn’t about x’s and o’s. It wasn’t about making them better basketball players. It was about being there for her girls when they needed her the most. No athlete deserves that kind of news.
“Everyone was sort of silent,” Capital forward Mashayla O’Malley said. “We all just kind of broke down in each other’s arms.”
Billings West was feeling the same thing. They were the ones who were supposed to play Capital on Saturday night.
“These two teams fought hard to get (to the state championship) and, just like that, it’s done,” Billings West coach Charlie Johnson said. “But I told them the sun was going to rise tomorrow. We are co-state champs with Capital.”
For the seniors who stepped onto the court at Montana State, the cancelled tournament was their final high school basketball game.
O’Malley wants to continue playing basketball but doesn’t know where yet.
Johnson will be playing for Army West Point while Worster will head to Utah State.
The pain and disappointment will pass and, if their new college teammates ask if they have ever won a high school state championship, they will look back on this moment and compose themselves.
“I think we are the best team in the state,” Worster said. “But none of us had a chance to prove ourselves.”
Chris Peterson contributed to this report
