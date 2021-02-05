BILLINGS — Potentially hazardous road conditions forecast for Friday night have caused the postponement of Great Falls CMR's wrestling match at Billings Senior, Billings Public Schools director of athletics and activities Mark Wahl said Friday morning.

Wahl said the teams are hoping to reschedule at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

Wahl added that an announcement related to traveling for basketball games will be made by the end of Friday. 

