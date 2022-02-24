The top-seeded Maroons flexed their muscles during a 64-34 victory over Columbia Falls on Thursday in Hamilton during the first round of the Western A divisional tournament.
Playing in the second boys game of the day, things were never in doubt for Central. The Maroons buried the No. 4 Wildcats from the jump and led 21-0 after one quarter.
"I thought we played really well in the first quarter of both ends," said Central coach Brodie Kelly. "Defensively, we were all locked in and on a string. Offensively, we were up 21-zip and I don't think Dougie (Peoples) had any of those points. So I thought that was really good for our team to prove that everyone else has to be guarded."
Peoples, Class A's leading scorer for the second straight season, did end up leading the Maroons with 17 points. Three other Central starters reached double-digit scoring as well. Kyle Holter poured in 15 while Bryson Sestrich and Eric Loos had 10 apiece.
"Eric was attacking," Kelly said. "Kyle and Bryson getting some 3s early ... everybody was playing together and had good balanced. The other thing in games like that, that if you get a big lead, it's sometimes hard for teams to sustain the intensity and focus for the rest of the game."
Columbia Falls was led by Mark Robison's 16 points and Cody Schweikert added six.
The Maroons face a familiar foe Friday in the semifinals as they'll take on Frenchtown for the fourth time this season. Tip is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Even though Central has swept the season series with the Broncs so far, Kelly has no concern of any complacency.
"Frenchtown jumped out on us 13-0 last Friday," he said. "They know us really well. They guard hard, and I don't think there's going to be anyone taking these guys lightly. We know they're tough."
Columbia Falls heads to the consolation side of the bracket to face Browning, which lost a triple-OT thriller to Frenchtown to kick off the tournament. That game tips at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
'Gut-check' time for Butte Central girls
The No. 3 Maroons led 24-23 at the half and stretched out that advantage during the third quarter to 34-25. But Browning's size, speed and athleticism were eventually too much to overcome as the second-seeded Indians rallied past Central for a 59-44 victory.
Browning is a tough matchup for any team because of the constant pressure the Indians apply. And playing with a short bench obviously didn't help the Maroons, either.
"Being short numbered, it's difficult when you're playing a team like that," said Central coach Meg Murphy. "It's a lot of running. Our kids are in pretty good shape, but sometimes it takes a toll when you're not very deep and of course we're missing kids."
After the Maroons sprinted out to a 34-25 lead after halftime, Browning closed the third quarter on a 17-3 run and took a 42-37 lead into the final eight minutes. The Indians got up 45-37 to begin the fourth but Central answered with four straight points by getting to the hoop. However, Browning answered with another 8-0 run to make it 53-41 with 3:26 to go which all but sealed the deal.
Out of a timeout, the Indians continued their run and put the game out of reach, extending the lead to 57-41 with under two minutes to play.
Mecca Bullchild was brilliant throughout as she led all scorers with 25 points.
Brooke Badovinac finished with a team-high 19 points for Butte Central. Sofee Thatcher and Ella Moodry had 15 and 10 points, as the three accounted for all the Maroons' points.
"It's a gut-check," Murphy said. "It's just simply a gut-check. We've got to dig deep and lay it all out on the floor tomorrow."
Browning takes on top-seeded Hamilton in the semifinals Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Maroons will try to keep their state-tournament hopes alive against No. 4 Polson at 12:30 p.m.
Dillon boys 'stay the course' in 'disciplined' win
The Beavers had to grind out a 72-59 victory over the Loggers to advance to the semis of the Western A tournament.
No. 2 Dillon was in control most of the way, but Libby never let the game get out of reach.
"It was hard fought; (the Loggers) did a really nice job on offense," said Beavers coach Terry Thomas. "They did a good job of being patient had tried to find good shots, and against our man, it seemed like they were able to — at times — get inside make something happen. Then against the zone, they kind of got some outside shots to go, but I thought our kids did a great job of just staying the course and making plays, trying to build the lead, and then doing everything we could to maintain it."
Dillon led No. 3 Libby 16-11 after a quarter and then opened up a 13-point lead during the second. The Beavers went into half ahead 34-23. That 10-13-point range is where things stayed pretty much the rest of the way as neither team gave or gained much ground at a time.
For a team that prefers to get out and run in transition, the Beavers displayed excellent execution with their half-court offense.
"I thought during the second half we did a good job of getting the ball inside and scoring with our big kids," Thomas said. "And our players were unselfish as they moved the ball around trying to find opportunities in which we could get the ball to the basket. So that was big. A really important part of the game was the discipline that I think our kids showed, and the unselfishness to keep trying to get the ball from one side of the court to the other until we found a good opportunity to attack."
Connor Curnow paced the Beavers with 16 points, Eli Nourse scored 15 and Caden Hansen added 14. Tyler Anderson and T.J. Anderson led four Loggers in double figures with 14 points apiece. Caden Williams managed 13 and Ryder Davis had 12.
Dillon faces No. 1 Polson in the semifinals Friday at 5 p.m. Libby squares off with Hamilton in a loser-out game at 11 a.m.
Beavers' girls rout Ronan
Sydney Peterson led all scorers with 16 points, Zoey Morast added 10 and the Beavers used a 22-4 second quarter to build a 24-point halftime margin and overwhelm the Maidens 60-19 in their Western A first-round matchup.
“We’re just playing with a lot more confidence compared to last weekend,” said Dillon coach John Hansen. “We shot with confidence and that was important. I thought our pressure was effective. We played a lot more unselfish which was good as well. We shared the ball, we passed around for open shots. We did a good job attacking their zone. So I’m fairly proud of the girls.”
Lauryn Buhr scored five for Ronan.
The Beavs play at 8 p.m. Friday with a state-tournament berth on the line in the divisional semis. The Maidens head to the consolation side of the bracket for a 2 p.m. game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.