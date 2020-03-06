MISSOULA — The Helena High girls basketball team is no stranger to winning big games in the postseason.
And while some might not consider a Friday morning loser-out game a big game, it certainly was critical for the Bengals, as their 61-26 win keeps them alive and gets them into a consolation semifinal Saturday, in which the winner heads to state.
"We made it to the next game," Helena head coach Eric Peterson said. "It's still win or go home."
With another game looming against the loser of the Missoula Hellgate-Missoula Sentinel semifinal, Peterson tried to manage things as much as he could and his team's crisp performance helped, as did the 29 bench points the Bengals mustered in the win.
"Everyone that was in the game scored," Peterson said. "They all came in and gave us positive minutes and I thought our bench energy was great. We were doing the little things like celebrating each other and trying to make a positive impact on each other."
Kylie Lantz helped set the tone early with a pair of buckets in the first quarter, after which the Bengals led Big Sky 16-4. The Eagles hung with Helena in the second, tying them up 12-12 in the stanza, yet the three-time state champs clamped down, allowing just 10 points in the second half as they pulled away.
All 12 Helena players dressed got their way onto the score sheet as they all scored at least once. McKayla Kloker led the way with nine points, a total matched by Liz Heuiser who had nine points and seven boards.
Corbyn Sandau paced Big Sky with eight points as the Eagles season game to an end. The Bengals will play at 10:30 a.m., Saturday for a berth in the state tournament and a chance to defend their title next week in Bozeman.
"It's going to be a tough matchup either way," Peterson said. "It's the first girls came and that's a crosstown matchup (in the semifinals), so they might be a little tired. But we are going to face a top-3 team in the state, so we are going to have to earn it."
Western AA boys: Missoula Big Sky 46, Helena High 37
In the first boys loser-out game Friday morning, fifth-seeded Helena took on eighth-seeded Missoula Big Sky.
During the regular season, the Eagles and Bengals played two close games and the contest Friday at the Western AA Divisional tournament in Missoula was no different.
Big Sky grabbed a 12-9 lead after one, but Helena rallied with a 14-7 run in the second to take a 23-19 edge at intermission. However, in the third, the Bengals went stone cold and didn't score in the quarter as Big Sky pulled back in front 26-23.
Down the stretch, Helena couldn't pull even and Big Sky wrapped up the win late at the free throw line. Tre Reed was the high scorer for Big Sky with 12, Draven Lincoln also had 11.
Big Sky will face the loser of Helena Capital and Missoula Sentinel. That game will tip off at Sentinel at 9 a.m. Saturday.
