HELENA — After taking a year off from the divisional tournament format, Class AA will hold its divisional tournaments this week and the Western AA will take place at Carroll College.
Things get underway on Thursday and the action will be fast and furious with games tipping off each day at 9:30 a.m.
There will be a total of eight games each day with four on the girls side and four on the boys side.
Last year, the Western AA's four state tournament representatives were decided by one-game playoffs. This time around, it will take two wins to advance to the state tournament next week in Billings and here's a look ahead to the Western AA boys divisional tournament.
No. 1 Helena Capital (16-2) vs No. 8 Kalispell Flathead (4-14), 9:30 a.m.
Capital and Hellgate shared the regular-season title in the Western AA but the Bruins won the tiebreaker and the top seed. During the regular season, the Bruins swept Flathead, their first-round opponent.
Capital won the first meeting by 23 points in Helena and again by five without star player Brayden Koch last month.
Koch is now back after missing four games with an illness and Capital has lost just once with him in the lineup this season, which was his first game back against Hellgate.
The future Carroll College hooper will be playing on what will be his home court next season and the Braves will have to find a better answer than their first meeting, when he scored 26 points. Hayden Opitz who averaged more than 11 points and seven boards during the regular season, reached double figures in both matchups and will be another focal point for CHS.
The opening game of the Western AA Divisional will also feature not just one but two of the the state's top scorers. Koch is averaging 21.7 points per game but Flathead's Joston Cripe isn't far behind at 20.7.
And while Capital is heavily focused on winning its first divisional championship since 2014, the Bruins also know nothing will come easy.
"We have finished second the last three years and winning divisionals is important to us," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "It would also mean that we are playing good basketball and that's what we want to keep doing. But also (1-8) there isn't an easy win. Flathead was beating Hellgate on the road in the second half not that long ago. Every team is capable so it's going to depend on who comes out and plays their best basketball."
No. 4 Glacier (7-11) vs No. 5 Helena High (7-11), 11 a.m.
Each of the first two games will feature a team from Helena as the Bengals will take on Glacier in the first round just as they did in the first round of the divisional tournament in 2020.
The first game is always important when you need two wins to advance to the state tournament and the Wolfpack will be looking for another trip after upsetting Hellgate in a playoff game last year to punch their ticket.
Helena and Glacier split during the regular season with both teams winning at home. Connor Sullivan is the top scorer for the Wolfpack at over 11 points per game, while Kaden Huot is also scoring more than 11 per game for Helena, which is seeking his first state tourney berth since 2019.
No. 3 Big Sky (9-9) vs No. 6 Sentinel (6-12), 3:30 p.m.
It will be a crosstown matchup of Missoula teams in the afternoon on Thursday in the boys tournament and the Sentinel Spartans are hoping the postseason will give them a breath of fresh air because they ended the regular season on a six-game losing streak.
One of those losses was against Capital last week and would have been a win if it wasn't for a buzzer-beater by Koch. Kaden Sheridan and the Spartans nearly rallied from 13 points down in the fourth quarter to win that game, and did take the lead before Koch dribbled down the floor and hit a game-winning 3-pointer, so they shouldn't be overlooked.
Sheridan averaged 13 points this season for the Spartans and knocked down over 40 3-point field goals. Big Sky doesn't have any scorers that averaged double figures but Caden Bateman, Tre Reed, Shane Shepherd and Louis Sanders all average 7.6 or more.
The two teams split during the regular season as Sentinel lost 60-54 at home before winning at Big Sky 55-37 later in the season.
No. 2 Hellgate (15-3) vs No. 7 Butte (4-14)
When it comes to the Knights and the Bulldogs, Butte is actually the team that has been to the Class AA state tournament more recently, as Hellgate didn't qualify a year ago despite winning a Class AA co-championship in 2020.
Yet, the Knights have easily been one of the best teams in all of Class AA during the second half of the season and closed the regular season by winning 14 of 15 games, including a 15-point victory over Capital not that long ago.
The reality is that Hellgate isn't that far from being undefeated, losing a game to Senior by two points, as well as to Capital by four and another to Helena High in overtime.
So in three losses, Hellgate was outscored by a total of six points in regulation, which tells just how consistent Jeff Hays' team has been this season. Connor Dick is leading Hellgate in scoring and is the only Knight averaging in double figures but Griffin Kinch is a tough big man to guard inside and this is another first-round matchup where top-seeded team won both games.
The Bulldogs can fill up the bucket in their own right and have three scorers who average in double figures led by Jace Stenson (14.3 ppg), Kooper Klobucar (12.5 ppg) and Kenley Leary who averaged 12 points thanks to nearly 40 triples during the season.
The Bulldogs hung tough with Capital for close to three quarters last Saturday and head coach Matt Luedtke said his team, like everyone else in the Western AA, believes they've got a chance of advancing.
"It's pretty clear that Capital and Hellgate are the top two," he said. "But after that, there are a lot of really good basketball teams out there that can beat anybody on any given night. I think there are going to be some really good games and I think it will be kind of a crap shoot who comes out of there."
