The Montana High School Association voted in January to implement 35-second shot clocks for the 2022-2023 basketball season, and Reach Higher Montana (RHM), a statewide nonprofit with its headquarters in Helena, was among the sponsors ready to assist where they saw a need.
RHM supported 68 Montana high schools with the purchase of their shot clocks, spending a total of $66,500, according to a press release. Most of the schools in need of some financial assistance were the smaller ones around Montana such as those classified as Class A, 300 to 800 students, Class B, 100 to 300 students and Class C, 100 students or less. Some schools close to Helena that received funding from RHM were Class B Jefferson High School in Boulder and Class C Augusta High School located in Lewis and Clark County.
“RHM was happy to be able to provide funding to continue to support our Montana schools and students,” said Jason Butcher, RHM outreach director.
Executive Director of the MHSA Brian Michelotti stated that the shot clock proposal only needed a small majority to pass at the MHSA’s annual meeting, but it passed overwhelmingly.
Michelotti pointed out that 17 states have implemented shot clocks into high school basketball while 34 haven’t (this total includes Washington, D.C.) This came into play because the National Federation of State High School Associations put a rule change in place that allowed for states to add shot clocks if they wanted to be in compliance with national standards.
The cost for the shot clocks varied from school to school because some chose to implement a simple shot clock system while others chose to put lights in their backboards or to replace their scoreboards as well. The overall cost estimate for a shot clock and installation was around $4,000 to $10,000 if purchased from Daktronics. Some schools purchased smaller shot clocks from Universal Athletics for their auxiliary gyms at a cost of around $1,000 as well, stated Michelotti.
Three other big sponsors for the shot clocks around Montana, especially in the states' more rural schools, were Pepsi, Stockman Bank and Northwest Farm Credit Services.
“It would have been a lot more difficult to purchase the shot clocks, and to fully know we had the support of Montana companies, it was very helpful in implementing them across the state,” said Michelotti.
