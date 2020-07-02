BELGRADE — Belgrade's search for a new activities director didn't take the fledgling Class AA school far from home.
Belgrade native Toby Robinson has been hired to succeed Rick Phillips pending approval from the School Board on July 13, the Belgrade News reported Thursday.
Phillips, who was at Belgrade for 11 years, resigned recently to take a similar job in Washington.
“I’m a Belgrade boy through and through. Black and green all the way,” Robinson told News sports editor Dan Chesnet on Thursday morning. “Raised up through here, graduated here, came back here, and hopefully I bring a lot of experiences and ideas here to this school. I’m really looking forward to this position. This is my dream job, no question about it.”
Robinson graduated from Belgrade in 1992. He has a degree in education from Montana State.
At Belgrade, he has served as an assistant coach for football and girls basketball. His freshman strength class will debut this fall, according to the News.
