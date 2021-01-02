MISSOULA — Now that the calendar has turned, let's once and for all quit calling these The Dark Days.
Every day above ground is a good day, friends. Memorize it and live it.
If you think you're the Lone Ranger because you're going through tough times, do a little research on the hardships Americans endured in the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s. It might make you feel a little less like a victim.
"You can't stop what's coming. It ain't all waiting on you. That's vanity." —From the movie, "No Country for Old Men."
When it comes to high school sports, 2020 was downright exceptional in Missoula. The best I've experienced since rolling into town from Iowa 15 years ago in an old broken-down Ford.
Amazingly, Missoula had four undefeated prep teams in sports that are all hotly contested and highly coveted in Montana. The list included the Hellgate boys basketball team, the Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball team, the Sentinel football team and Zootown's high school sports dynasty, the Hellgate boys soccer program.
Each will go down in history for more than just garnering shiny hardware.
The basketball teams didn't get to complete their seasons because the Montana High School Association pulled the plug on state tournaments hours before the championship games in March. But oh what a story those teens will have to tell to their grandchildren one day.
A perfect season set against the backdrop of a pandemic. Sounds like a great premise for a novel. Only this is real life, not fiction.
The soccer and football teams have a different sort of story to tell. For almost four months life was like a dangerous game of dodgeball, with kids and coaches doing their best to avoid a positive COVID-19 test that would have jeopardized everything.
Knowing what we know now and seeing what we've seen with coronavirus cases spiking, Missoula's high school magnificence — there were also state golf and cross country team titles for Sentinel and individual titles in various sports — hardly seems real. With COVID-19 nipping at their heels every single day, the Sentinel football team went 10-0 and the Hellgate soccer squad posted a 17-0-1 record.
"We were always preparing for the worst but hoping for the best," said Hellgate veteran coach Jay Anderson, whose team overcame injuries to secure its fifth title in six years in a sport that's conducive to upsets.
"We were pretty lucky that ... I mean, with other teams as you saw, teams were having to sit out or players were having to sit out, and we were very lucky in the sense that all the boys were as good as high school boys can be and they stuck to their soccer team bubble."
Stories have been written ad nauseam about how high school athletes have been deprived this school year. No one is refuting that fact, but there's two ways of dealing with that deprivation: you can wallow in self pity or, in the immortal words of legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, you can "squeeze the juice out of life before it squeezes the juice out of you."
And for those that contend high school sports should never have been played in the autumn months, dig a little deeper sometime. Maybe think a little on the untold stories that go back for a decade.
"The group of juniors and seniors I had on the team this year have been kids that I have known or coached since they were 9 or 10 years old, since they happen to be same age as my son (Hellgate midfielder Marcus Anderson)," Jay Anderson offered.
"It was very cool to see them have a great season. We were glad to get through it for sure."
Happy New Year, everyone. This past year wasn't perfect and heaven knows 2021 won't be perfect.
But I wouldn't miss either for the world.
