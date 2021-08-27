BILLINGS — Mike Noland is the new president of the Billings-based Midland Roundtable.
Noland succeeds Rocky Erickson, who served as president of the group for four years.
"I've been involved with it for many, many years," Noland said. "The organization does great things for the community, athletes and schools. It's a great group and fun. It's a fun thing to do."
The Midland Roundtable is a group of Billings high school and college sports enthusiasts. According to the group’s website, its “main focus and theme is devoted to foster and perpetuate more and better sports.”
Annually, the Roundtable sponsors the Athlete of the Year banquet, a top-10 high school track meet, and the Montana-Wyoming all-star basketball series.
Erickson said one of the highlights of his tenure as president of the Roundtable was the virtual Athlete of the Year ceremony the organization put on in May of 2020 to honor the best high school senior athletes in Billings.
“One of the things I’m really proud of is in the first year of COVID, we had a virtual athlete of the year banquet,” Erickson said. “We had the 10 finalists there and did an online banquet. … So many people were canceling everything so quickly and we came up with the idea to do a virtual banquet and still wanted to honor the young people and were able to do that. … Then, last year we had a huge banquet and that worked out really well.”
Noland said he is looking forward to the 2021-22 school sports season.
"Rocky did a great job and had a tough tenure with COVID. ... He is leaving it to me in great shape," Noland said. "I don’t want to spill the beans yet, but we have some exciting things and announcements coming shortly. We have good things coming and are in great shape and looking forward to it.”
