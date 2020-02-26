BILLINGS — It’s been a remarkable run over the past four seasons for the Billings Bulls high school hockey team.
And while Saturday night at Centennial Ice Arena the Bulls will honor five seniors during Senior Night, the team is also focused on capturing the Montana Amateur Hockey Association Treasure State League state championship.
Billings is 16-2 this year in Treasure State League games and 34-2 overall, earning tournament titles in Missoula, Sidney, Idaho Falls and Colorado Springs.
During the past four years, the Bulls have only lost four league games and have compiled a conference record of 87-4-4, according to fifth-year coach Brad Federenko. The Bulls were state champions in 2017-18 and twice were runners-up.
“We like to compete. We don’t like losing,” Federenko, a native of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada, said. “We have a very competitive group of kids that like to play and compete.”
On Saturday, when the Bulls take the ice at 7:30 p.m. against the Bozeman Icedogs at Centennial, they’ll honor five seniors in captains Duke Cherpeski, Paul Tevlin and Jon Hertz, along with Denim Young and Erik Reimche.
“They come together and play together as a group,” Federenko said. “This senior group has been together since they were eight years old.”
The Bulls have players from the three public high schools in Billings on their roster and one from Laurel in Cael McCollum. The eight-team Treasure State League includes the second-place Bulls, first-place Missoula, third-place Helena, Butte, Havre, Glasgow, Flathead and Bozeman.
One of the reasons for the team’s sustained success is “the older groups buy into how we do things and it helps keep the ball rolling,” Federenko said.
According to Cherpeski, the style of play the Bulls have adapted has led to their successful run.
“It’s just been we’ve had good players come through the program,” he said. “We’ve had a good bond as a team and good teamwork. We don’t have any selfishness. It’s a lot of team play. Anyone can be good individually, but if you work as a team, you’ll win games.”
The Bulls’ seniors are looking forward to the entire weekend as on Sunday at 9 a.m. they’ll close the regular season with another contest with the Icedogs. The two games will serve as a tune-up for the state tourney in Bozeman on March 6-8.
“I’m excited for it,” Hertz said. “We’ve seen a lot of our friends graduate and we know how exciting Senior Night is. A lot of our friends who aren’t on the team will show up. We play Bozeman, a team we are pretty good rivals with.”
While emotions will be high on Senior Night, the Bulls plan to keep their eye on the prize.
“It’s amazing, especially my senior year having the record we have,” Tevlin said. “I want to finish right. We are not satisfied until that fifth tournament win. That’s the most important one — state.”
Cherpeski is an 18-year-old senior at Billings West and plays center. It is his fourth year on the high school team.
While hockey brings the players together to work toward a common goal, the team bonds through various activities, time together on road trips, and practice.
“We’ve just grown up together and stuff,” Cherpeski said. “It’s more like a brotherhood than a friendship.”
Hertz, a fourth-year member of the Bulls, attends West High and the Career Center. The 18-year-old senior is a defenseman. He agreed with Cherpeski that through hockey the Bulls have formed a solid bond.
“I’ve practically known these guys my whole life,” said Hertz, who began playing hockey at age “4 or 5”. “These guys mean a lot to me. Guys joke around with each other, but we are all really good friends. I know these guys, more than anyone, I can count on.”
At tournaments, the Bulls spend plenty of time at their hotel rooms resting between games, Cherpeski explained. However, the squad does find time for group excursions.
“We go find activities to do as a team,” Cherpeski said. “We’ve done bowling and go-karting. We like to play football a little bit. We find new things wherever we go. We did laser tag last weekend.”
Tevlin, 17, is a senior at West and plays forward. He is a third-year member of the team.
This year at the Missoula tournament, on the day after Christmas, Tevlin said he suffered a knee injury. He is now wearing a knee brace and playing again, working his way back on the ice by mid-February through rehabilitation, including time in the pool.
While he was out, Tevlin said he was impressed by his teammates’ work ethic.
“It was rough watching them play, I just wanted to be out there,” he said. “I’m proud of the boys. They worked hard while I was out.”
The Bulls’ only two losses have been to Missoula, a 3-1 setback and a 4-2 defeat. Billings did win the third time the two squads met, 5-0, during a tourney in Missoula.
Tevlin said in those two early-season losses the Bulls “hadn’t found our identity yet,” and believes the Bulls will come out victorious if they meet Missoula at state.
“When I was injured, we figured out our power play and we worked as a team,” Tevlin said. “I’m just proud of them.”
Through 18 games, Patrick Crooks leads the Bulls with 33 goals and 18 assists for 51 points. Cherpeski has tallied 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points in 15 games. In 18 games, Ian Forsyth has 14 goals and 11 assists for 25 points. Daylon Rinebarger has totaled 12 goals and eight assists for 20 points through 18 games.
Goalie Reigan Picicci has a record of 9-2, Joe Rolfson is 5-0 and Braylon Rogers is 2-0.
Federenko has enjoyed coaching with this year’s team and when the last game is over and the final buzzer sounds, he’ll miss working with this bunch.
“It’s a good experience. It’s pretty cool,” he said. “Having these guys play together for so many years, you take it for granted. It’s nice for them and you see how they mature through the years. It’s a cool experience.”
The players would like their run to feature a championship and figure if they play Bulls hockey, they are more than capable of hanging another banner at Centennial.
“It comes down to whether we show up and work hard and do the small things right,” Hertz said. “We need to show up to work and make the right plays.
“When we show up to work, nobody can really skate with us.”
