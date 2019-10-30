Dallas Roe still remembers the first time she showed a cow in 4-H. The heifer was particularly ornery, not wanting to follow the then-9-year-old Roe.
She got some help from an older girl, who advised her that she was actually scaring the cow instead of guiding it.
Whether she's volunteering with her family's petting zoo that caters to kids with special needs or competing in gymnastics, there's been a consistent theme for Roe.
"I love the people that are around you," the Billings Central Catholic High senior said.
Gyms and barns
To say that Roe has a busy life is like saying that her family has pets. There are chores for 300 goats and other miniature animals at home. Roe is active in 4-H, where she also helps her brother, who has cerebral palsy, show animals.
Plus, with her senior year looming, her family home in Shepherd was heavily damaged during an August hailstorm that battered much of the Billings area. Hailstones came through windows with such force that they not only shattered glass, but destroyed sheet rock on the opposite side of rooms. The family has had to crowd into a small apartment over their garage at times during repairs.
"We had boards for quite a while over the windows," she said.
In hindsight, it seems unsurprising that a mere broken leg wasn't enough to put her off of gymnastics.
One of the first things Billings gymnastics coach Dennis Berry highlights about Roe is her work ethic.
“She’s had natural ability to it,” he said. “(But) she’s worked hard to go past her natural ability.”
Roe began gymnastics when she was about 8 years old, and that ability to improve is something that helped get her hooked on the sport. But she's had to overcome hurdles.
A broken leg required surgery during her freshman year, then again in her sophomore year. This year, a hip problem could end up requiring surgery.
It's frustrating, Roe admits. She's no stranger to medical issues, having gone through 13 sets of ear tubes as a kid. But she also thinks there's value in working through setbacks.
"Strength is important to me," she said. "I think that the more times I get up, the better it'll make me."
Giving back
Roe got into 4-H after tagging along with her dad, a veterinarian, and showing an interest in animals.
She gravitated toward cows as a kid in 4-H, after deciding sheep lacked personality. But her brother started the family connection with goats.
Her brother has cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or posture. He needed help showing animals and with chores, and Roe was happy to oblige.
The petting zoo work that her family does caters to events involving the special needs community, Roe said.
She views that work as an extension of something that her parents taught her early in life, when they volunteered as a family at St. Bernard Catholic Church homeless aid programs.
"It's all just about giving back to people," she said.
Roe plans to study nursing at Henderson State University in Arkansas, near where her grandparents live, and channel her passion for gymnastics into cheerleading.
She's already pursuing health education at the Billings Career Center — a public school that students from Central can attend — where she's taking an emergency medical technician class designed to prepare students to become certified EMTs.
"You can tell she's really passionate about it," said Billings Central business and computer science teacher Levi Osborne.
In some ways, Roe felt she has been long settled on medicine, but had to pick between animals and people.
Perhaps it's unsurprising she went with the people. The kid struggling to move a cow seemed to take the lesson about getting help to heart, Berry said.
“She started as the little kid looking at the older girls," he said. "Now as she’s gotten older, she’s become more of a leader in the gym.”
