BILLINGS — The Billings Bandits and Bearcats lacrosse teams will start their seasons Saturday.

Both teams will face the Cody (Wyo.) Warriors at Amend Park. The Bandits' game is scheduled for 10 a.m., and the Bearcats are set to play at 2 p.m.

Both the Bandits and Bearcats have 16 games on their schedule this season, which will conclude on May 15. The Montana High School Lacrosse Association Division I teams will play each other on April 22.

