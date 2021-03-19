BILLINGS — The Billings Bandits and Bearcats lacrosse teams will start their seasons Saturday.
Both teams will face the Cody (Wyo.) Warriors at Amend Park. The Bandits' game is scheduled for 10 a.m., and the Bearcats are set to play at 2 p.m.
Both the Bandits and Bearcats have 16 games on their schedule this season, which will conclude on May 15. The Montana High School Lacrosse Association Division I teams will play each other on April 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.