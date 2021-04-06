BILLINGS — Tuesday's track and field meet scheduled for Billings West was postponed a day.
The meet will be held Wednesday starting at 3:30 p.m. at the West High track. Competing teams will be West, Billings Central, Absarokee, Broadview-Lavina and Harlowton.
Mark Wahl, director of athletics and activities for Billings Public Schools, said West officials requested the date change to take advantage of better weather conditions. Because the visiting teams and volunteer workers were amenable to the switch, Wahl signed off on the move. The Tuesday track meets at Billings Senior and Billings Skyview went on as scheduled.
A tennis dual between Billings Senior-Billings Central was also postponed Tuesday due to the wet weather. That match was rescheduled for Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park.
