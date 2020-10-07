MISSOULA — Stevensville and Hamilton high schools have both closed their campuses due to COVID-19 cases related to each school.
Stevensville has suspended all sports at Stevensville High School and Middle School, according to activities director Chance Edman. This passed in a 6-0 vote by the school board, according to Montana Sports reporter Kyle Hansen.
"We will reevaluate the situation once contact tracing is complete and we have a better picture of the exposure radius," Edman said in a text message. "We are not canceling games on Monday/Tuesday at this point in hopes we can reactivate our teams and play those games."
Football, soccer and volleyball were set to play over the next three days. Technically, under Montana High School Association guidelines, Stevensville could compete despite the switch to remote-only learning. That option, however, was discarded when the school board voted to pause athletics out of an abundance of caution to allow for the contact tracing to fully progress.
Hamilton activities director Travis Blome told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com meetings will take place tomorrow to determine what the district will do in regards to its sports.
"We were informed of some positive cases tonight," Blome said. "We are still coming up with a plan for athletics on Thursday and Friday. We will be meeting as an admin team in the morning to come up with a pan."
The Hamilton football team is 6-0 and a state title contender at the Class A level. Friday's scheduled game is home against Whitefish.
Hamilton also has a girls/boys soccer doubleheader scheduled for Thursday afternoon against Corvallis and a volleyball match set for Saturday afternoon against the Blue Devils.
