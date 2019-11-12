BILLINGS — Three Bozeman seniors will sign letters of intent Wednesday, Bozeman High School announced Tuesday.
Cora Rosanova will sign with Montana State for golf, Leif Schroeder will seal his decision to wrestle at the University of Iowa and Kade Westlake plans to wrestle for Montana State-Northern.
Schroeder, a three-time Class AA state champion, committed to Iowa on Oct. 25.
Rosanova finished tied for fifth at last month's State AA girls golf tournament. Her teammate Annika Danenhauer also signed with MSU.
Westlake placed fifth in the 205-pound weight class at the 2018-19 State AA wrestling tournament.
