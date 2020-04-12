BUTTE — The Butte Blizzard is feeling the chill of COVID-19’s spread, just like the rest of the Mining City’s athletics.
Lacrosse isn’t a sport many associate with Butte, or Montana in general, but the Blizzard are currently on the same playing field as MHSA-affiliated sports such as softball, baseball and track. Which is to say, no playing field at all.
On March 17, the Montana High School Lacrosse Association suspended all events through April 13 and required all of its participants to suspend practices and follow the MHSA’s lead until further notice.
Typically, the Blizzard and their rivals in Missoula, Bozeman, Billings and elsewhere would be working toward early-season wins, as the season was supposed to start in mid-March. Not this year.
“We haven’t gotten to play,” Blizzard head coach Hunter Carroll said. “The season got postponed before our first opponent. When we got news of it, it was heartbreaking, because we’ve been putting in work since November, and it’s been put on hold.
“This is probably the best group of kids I’ve coached, and now I’m just telling the new kids that we have to stay in shape. Keep working. We can look at some things, but we’re not allowed to practice together, not allowed to do anything together. All high school kids want to find a loophole, but there’s no loophole in this situation.”
However, high school and college programs around town are still finding ways to improve and grow despite less-than-ideal circumstances.
When the club rebranded as the Blizzard a few years back, Carroll stepped up to become head coach and work with his father and club president Dan Carroll to legitimize the program.
“Hunter played his senior year and the club was under a different name then,” Carroll said. “He was an assistant for a year, and then after the previous coach left, he came up one day and said, ‘I’m going to coach the team.’ And he did.
“Before he played, we had no idea what it really was, and then he got us indoctrinated into lacrosse. We also applied for the 501-C3 (non-profit status) and got it, and said, ‘Let’s actually try and build this.’ Since, we’ve gotten more membership and participation each year.”
But after a few years of building, COVID-19 is proposing new challenges.
The Blizzard have five seniors and a squad of kids looking to get better. Being unable to get important in-game reps against opponents and in organized team practices is tough to take, both for the individuals hungry to improve their skills and for a team looking to improve.
However, as a post in the Blizzard’s Facebook group says, “Your love for lacrosse will not be cancelled,” and Hunter Carroll says his team has responded well.
“I have a stick in pretty much every room in my house,” he said. “We’re not allowed to schedule anything, I’m not allowed to be around at all. I told them to focus on themselves and stay healthy… I send the kids work outs… They’re either working out or at home cradling their stick. I was always ask and if they go outside and play catch, and ask them to send me videos or pictures.”
Besides potentially losing a season, each year is an opportunity to attract new kids to the main team or to the “redshirt program,” which encourages seventh- and eighth-graders in the Butte area to practice alongside the Blizzard and prepare for when they’re eligible as high school students.
The Blizzard also had fundraising planned, primarily a prize calendar. But while cancellations and shelter-at-home orders were initially a concern, the team has continued to help provide positivity to the community while also raising money for the program.
“Our one big fundraiser, our prize calendar was set up before things got locked down,” Dan Carroll said. “It’s been difficult, but it’s a way to stay positive. We’re doing videos on our Facebook page and had a lot of businesses around town donate. It helps keep everyone’s spirits up despite everyone being at home.”
It makes sense that the Blizzard are keeping perspective. Not being under the MHSA's jurisdiction means teams could meet and play in the summer.
"At the end of the day, you've just got to stay positive," Hunter Carroll said. "And stay healthy. We're looking into some summer things, and hope we can join up and at least play."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.