BUTTE — The Three Forks Wolves traveled to Butte to face the Maroons on Thursday, where the Wolves nearly completed a comeback but lost 49-40 due to their lack of scoring in the fourth quarter.
Central's Dougie Peoples got off to a hot start, making two first-quarter three-pointers and adding points at the free throw line. With a 13-5 lead after the first quarter, the Maroons continued looking for outside shots.
The Wolves struggled from the outside in the first half, but were fortunate to see the Maroons (1-0) lose their 3-point rhythm as well in the second quarter. The Wolves shrunk the lead to seven come halftime, and maintained their determination into the second half.
“We didn’t adjust much at halftime, we just made some plays offensively after a stretch of not making shots and missing layups,” Butte Central head coach Brodie Kelly said. “We did get the ball to the short corner more which created some good looks.”
The Maroons went inside more often in the third quarter, which prompted the Wolves to run a zone defense, rather than the man defense they stuck to early on. Three Forks' Owen Long scored well in the third quarter, then Austin Allen tied the game with clutch free throws just before the end of the third.
The fourth quarter showed toughness and hustle by both teams. The Wolves returned to the zone after giving up a bucket early, which led to a 36-34 lead for the Maroons. With multiple possessions lasting more than a minute, the ball seemed to be in the Maroons’ hands much more often than the Wolves.
“Three Forks is certainly scrappy and they compete hard, I’ve seen them be in some close games on film,” Kelly said. “Those guys have a lot of fight in them down the stretch, they’re a good team.”
Scoring just six points in the fourth quarter, the Wolves did well to get to the free throw line. Unfortunately, they missed three straight free throws with less than two minutes to play, which the Maroons capitalized upon.
For the Maroons, Dougie Peoples finished with 18 points while Bryan Holland finished with ten. Joseph Jehalster and Kyle Holter both contributed six points in the Maroons’ win.
“I thought Joseph Sehalster’s hustle play in the second half was great, and the highlight of the game was our offensive rebounding, we did a great job getting our hand on the ball. I was happy our defense kept them down, because we gave up a lot of point on Saturday. We had a much better performance that Saturday.”
Owen Long led Three Forks with 16 points including two three-pointers. Austin Allen also played well and finished with ten. The Wolves committed twice as many turnovers as the Maroons with 14.
The Wolves will host Manhattan Christian on Friday afternoon. For the Maroons, the team is scheduled to travel to Corvallis on Saturday at 4 pm..
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.