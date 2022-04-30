BUTTE — Two Butte athletes made successful returns from injury as local teams finished in the top half of the standings Saturday at the John Tomich Invitational at Charlie Merrifield Track in Butte.
The Laurel Locomotives won both the boys and girls team competitions, and the Dillon Beavers were the runners-up on each side. The host Butte Central Maroons took fourth in the girls competition and eighth in the boys. The Butte Bulldogs were fourth in the boys and eighth in the girls.
Jefferson's boys finished sixth and Anaconda's girls finished seventh.
After extended absences, Butte Central's Kyle Holter (ankle) and Butte High's Dylan Snyder (heel) earned top-three finishes in the high jump and reestablished themselves as forces in the event.
Holter finished second and qualified with a personal-best jump of 6-04, far surpassing the Class A boys qualifying standard of 6-0 and his previous best of 5-10.
Snyder, who placed third, topped out at 5-10 but seemed confident the Class AA boys standard of 6-2 wouldn't elude him much longer.
"I'm getting it next meet," he said as he bounced up from the pit after his final attempt.
It would be a quick progression for Snyder, who hasn't posted an official result in the high jump since last year's state meet. The Montana State football commit has dealt with a heel contusion suffered while attempting to hurdle near the beginning of the track season. Nevertheless, he qualified in the long jump at the Harry "Swede" Dahlberg meet on April 22.
Holter accomplished on the final day of April what he hadn't even attempted since April 1, when he posted a mark of 5-9 in Missoula.
In between he nursed an ankle injury sustained during the basketball season and reaggravated while training for last weekend's Dahlberg.
"We just don't want to take any chances (with the ankle)," Holter said. "I'm sure now it's fully healed and it's good now."
Holter said he exceeded his expectations on Saturday and laughed at how quickly his goals changed after just one event. First he jumped over 6 feet. Then 6-2. Then 6-4.
"I guess the next thing is 6-6 so I'm excited to work toward that," he said.
Holter also qualified in the long jump with a 3rd-place distance of 20-6.5.
Earlier in the day, a relative newcomer to the sport earned her first individual state berth.
Anaconda freshman Camy Hoiland ran the 100-meter dash in 13.17 seconds. She finished fourth behind three seniors and qualified for state by besting her previous PR by 0.27 seconds and the Class B girls qualifying standard by .03.
"I'm really happy," Hoiland said. "It's my first year doing high school track so I'm really happy to qualify."
In Hoiland's five previous tries at the 100, only one came within a quarter-second of the 13.20 qualification mark. Now she's ready to check another off her list.
"I'm hoping to get my long jump PR, and qualify because I got a 15-4 (in the) first meet," Hoiland said. "I got a 15-9 and a 16, but scratched those ones so far, and (I'm) hoping I don't scratch that today.
"I know I got it, I just got to get it on the board."
Hoiland soon posted an official distance of 15-8.25. Not quite another qualification but a PR that earned her fourth place, once again behind three seniors.
Anaconda senior Cora Pesanti finished second in the 100 with a time of 13.02, earning her a season-best and qualifying mark as well.
Both Copperheads are part of Anaconda's 4x100-meter relay that has bested the Class B standard twice this year.
Deer Lodge's Natalie Spring took a step back in terms of results, but believes she has both the time and competitive will to reach her goal in her final year of high school athletics.
The senior Warden cleared 8 feet in Butte, a half-foot beneath her personal best which she had hit at three consecutive meets leading up to Saturday.
"I've had a couple of jumps throughout the year where I've had a really good jump, but I've just hit it (the bar) on the way up," Spring said. "I would like to get 9-foot and prequalify, but I always love to compete at districts and divisionals and see how I can do there."
Spring's pole vault coach Dave Scully said Spring has been working on new technique and he saw it cause some issues on the runway Saturday. Spring said she can feel the difference between her successful and unsuccessful attempts.
"On my successful ones, I stayed tall and on my toes," Spring said. "I ran and I hit my mark where I would take off and I could finish my swing and turn over the bar.
"The ones I missed I ran really far under, so I couldn't jump as well and I wouldn't make it as far into the pit and hit the bar on the way down."
Spring competed in pole vault at the State B meets in 2019 and 2021, and said she'll keep working to make that happen again.
"I'm focusing on swinging to my pole and then turning up," Spring said. "So we've been working on that and just staying tall with my run."
Spring gets another shot on Tuesday, when Deer Lodge will compete at the Class B Top 8 meet in Anaconda.
Butte travels to Missoula for a dual against Big Sky on Friday.
Dillon hosts Butte Central and nine other teams at an invitational on Saturday.
