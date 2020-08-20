BUTTE — Fall high school sports have been given a cautious go-ahead in Butte.
Wednesday evening on the sports radio program KBOW Overtime, Karen Sullivan, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer, outlined safety protocols for high school football, soccer and volleyball to take place in Butte while Montana continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Sullivan's interview — which was detailed in a story by Bill Foley of Butte Sports — for high school football games in Butte, each team will be permitted to field up to 60 players for a maximum of 120 players at Butte High games at Naranche Stadium and Butte Central games at Alumni Coliseum.
Each home player that suits up will be issued two tickets for a total of 120 potential spectators. Fans from visiting teams will not be permitted. Concessions will not be offered and school bands will not be allowed.
Butte Central is scheduled to play its first home game on Thursday, Sept. 3 against Frenchtown while Butte High is slated for its first game at Naranche on Sept. 18 against Kalispell Glacier.
The same policy of two tickets per uniformed player will also apply to volleyball and soccer.
Butte Central hosted a golf tournament at Highland View on Monday — the first high school sporting event of the fall season in Butte — though that sport has understandably not received as much health scrutiny as others.
The rules outlined by Sullivan closely mirror those set forth by Flathead County, which on Tuesday released school activities guidelines that also limit spectators to two per player while also placing a limit of 60 players on football teams. That same day, Yellowstone County announced that it would permit fall sports to unfold but would not allow any spectators.
While Sullivan has given a cautious green light for high school sports to unfold this fall in The Mining City, she also expressed a measure of hesitation at teams from Butte traveling to other Montana counties with markedly higher numbers of coronavirus cases and then returning to town.
“There are different public health philosophies in Montana,” Sullivan told KBOW. “We in Butte-Silver Bow have taken a conservative approach, and our numbers are low. Other counties are not. We’re all collectively nervous about this.”
On Thursday, John Rolich, the environmental health division manager, said that the information Sullivan provided to KBOW should be considered official though the health department has yet to issue a formal press release or guidelines in writing.
