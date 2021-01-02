BUTTE - Bulldog winter sports are set to begin now that the calendar has turned, and will debut with girls basketball and wrestling on Saturday. The boys basketball team, though scheduled to begin this weekend as well, had their season opener postponed due to COVID-19 precautions.
The swimming team may not sport the seasoned roster it did last year, but coach Lynn Schrader's squad will hit the pool in all-virtual meets, beginning on January 8.
Boys Basketball
The Bulldogs of Butte High School found success late last season and will look to use that momentum in 2021, as they search for their first winning season since 2008 under coach Matt Luedkte.
The boys’ basketball team reached the state tournament for the first time since 2013 last season, but finished with a losing record. Luedkte said his first season in Butte showed promise, and this year he feels even better about the team.
“I think we’ll end up building off of our success last year, the kids are really buying into my philosophy on both offense and defense,” said Luedkte. “We had a great summer and have been fortunate to have things run so smoothly this far.”
The Coronavirus pandemic has caused difficulties for high school teams throughout the region and country, but Luedtke said his team has been more fortunate than others. Players and staff have complied fully with precautions, while the school has worked diligently with the health department to ensure a safe season, according to Luedkte.
The Bulldogs’ roster has been built, trimmed and perfected since June. Over the past months, players have been assigned their own ball, socially-distanced practice times and have been required to pass wellness screenings before hitting the court.
“We’re pretty lucky to be where we are,” Luedkte said. “We had to go through protocols and limit exposure with two kids to a basket. Now we’re playing with a high level of competitiveness and everything has been so smooth, I look forward to a full, conference-only season.”
Five seniors graduated from the team last season, but the varsity squad will consist of familiar faces. Each player will have at least one year of varsity experience on their belt as well as Zach Merrifield, Billy Kelly and others who missed last season due to injury.
Cael Stinson will look to build off his impressive season last year, bringing good size to the team as a 6’4” wing. His shot has improved, as well as his playmaking ability in his floor-spacing role.
“His skill set is unique for his size,” Luedtke said. “He can shoot, dribble and pass but he’s also a solid defender. He fits nicely into our up-tempo, aggressive offensive gameplan.”
Jake Olson, a football standout who recently signed with The University of Montana, will bring size and skill to the basketball court for the Bulldogs this season. Olson, a 6’8” senior, has the potential to be a dominant rebounder and an intense post presence.
With the size, skill and experience on the roster, Luedtke said he believes his team is “top tier”. The offense will focus on fast-break scoring and athleticism, while the defense will primarily consist of half-court man and zone sets.
“I think we have a lot of kids that are athletic and can shoot, it’s an exciting brand of basketball for sure,” Luedtke said. “Our talent level is high enough that when parents or fans see our team, they’ll be in for quite a show.”
The Bulldogs were to face Big Sky High School (Missoula) on January 2 to open the season, but due to coronavirus difficulties the game has been postponed until February 23.
There will be limited parent and fan attendance at both home and away games, and all games will be within the conference.
“We haven’t had a winning season in 12 years, but with this squad I really think we could end that drought and do something special this season,” Luedkte said.
Girls Basketball
A lack of size inside did not deter the Bulldogs from improving throughout the 2020 season, and coach Maury Cook said experience will be a significant benefit to the team as they will be undersized once again in 2021.
The Bulldogs narrowly missed the 2020 state tournament and are determined to make the cut this year, according to Cook. While four seniors graduated, four seniors will enter this season with at least a year of experience on their belt.
“We didn’t do too bad last year, we were a small team in a big conference,” said Cook. “Our biggest player last year was five-foot-nine and played in the land of the giants, so we were definitely at a disadvantage. I think we’ve got good experience on this year’s team and they’ll get a lot of playing time.”
Cook took the Butte High School girls basketball position in 2014 and has over 20 years of coaching experience via Ramsey and Anaconda. Cook, the former principal from Deer Lodge, Mont. also said that Butte is a special community, one that he does not want to leave.
Ashtyn Holmes could be the cure to the Bulldogs’ woes against taller opponents this season. She stands at an impressive 6’3” and has improved on the offensive end, according to Cook.
“She (Holmes) has improved offensively and is really attacking the basket better this year,” Cook said. “What we’re looking to have is a defensive presence inside to surround our three sharpshooters. All of our shooters are quick players who can also attack the basket.”
Mikal McCarthy showed leadership skills last season and the team will turn to her again this season. McCarthy is a speedy stretch-four who Cook said improved significantly in the offseason.
Transition offense and defensive pressure will be key to the Bulldogs’ success according to Cook. Speed, shooting and aggressiveness have countered the team’s lack of size in the past, and could be what pushes the Bulldogs to slump-breaking success this season.
“We’ve been chasing history I think, just trying to get this Butte program back to where it once was, which was a dominant basketball team,” Cook said. “Right now navigating this Covid stuff is what we’re up to now as we try to figure out where we’ll be practicing each week.
The Bulldogs played their first game on Saturday, a game against Big Sky (Missoula) at the Butte Civic Center. The team has practiced at both the high school and the civic center, in efforts to comply with Butte-Silver Bow health ordinances.
Fortunately for the Butte girls, their schedule was not effected from the problems the boys team faced. Their home opener against Big Sky went as scheduled, but the schedule could change at any given moment.
“We’ll get up and down the floor really well this year and it’ll be exciting to watch,” Cook said. “Growing up in this community, I just love it. They’re supportive of the team and especially the kids themselves. “
Wrestling
In his sixth year as Butte High School’s wrestling coach, Cory Johnston anticipated the 2021 season to be even more fruitful for his squad than last year, with competition starting on January 5.
The Bulldogs finished fifth in the state last year and have returned 13 of last year’s 19 wrestlers. Johnston said he is proud of his team for adjusting to the slow start to the season, with ample time between practices and competition.
“We’ve got a good mix of older kids and younger kids returning from last year,” said Johnston. “The whole group has been really good this year, just being able to slow down the past few weeks. Basically, everyone’s doing well and that’s very important with this different season.”
Practice began early in December, and the first competition will be a head-to-head dual against Hellgate High School (Missoula) on Saturday. After the dual with Hellgate, most events will host more than two schools, according to Johnston.
Swimming
The Butte High School swimming program has taken on a rebuild year in one of the most unique seasons the team will ever face. Head coach Lynn Schrader, in her eighteenth year at Butte High School, will guide her team through virtual meets all season.
Multiple honor-winning seniors graduated last season, which was one of the most fruitful in the team's history. With 24 swimmers across all levels, Schrader said the season will be full of new experiences and challenges.
"This year we're kind of building a base again and we have to do it through all-virtual meets," Schrader said. "The meet manager sets up the computer and my kids will swim in Butte, and the other teams will swim at their pool."
"We have up to a week to finish the meet, so the whole team won't be swimming at the same time," Schrader continued. "Then the computer rates all the times and that's how we find out the results of the meet."
The team has complied with all COVID-19 restrictions, which are not always identical according to Schrader. The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, Butte YMCA, Butte High School and MHSA guidelines all must be followed.
While some swimmers will hit the pool in a competitive way for the first time this season, some seasoned swimmers are returning for another year. Anna Trudnowski has returned after placing all-conference last year.
Thad Holdsworth has returned as a senior this year and will lead the boys team. A returning swimmer Schrader said all swimming fans should keep an eye on is junior Carley Trefts.
"Carly has improved so much and I hope she gets in there, maybe the 500-free," Schrader said. "We're also hoping to have a relay place in the top 12."
The team's first meet will be on January 8 against three Helena schools. With the virtual meet requirement though, the Bulldogs will be the only ones in the pool at the Butte YMCA.
