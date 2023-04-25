The Butte High Silver B’s Football Organization’s Board of Directors recently selected two student-athletes to receive scholarships from the Butte High Silver B’s Memorial Scholarship fund. The two winners of our scholarship for the 2022-23 school year are Jonas Sherman and Alex Watson.

Jonas Sherman is a two-year letter winner for Coach Arie Grey’s Bulldogs and is an all-around athlete in multiple sports. In addition to his involvement with outside activities, Jonas is a high GPA student, and member of the National Honor Society, Academic All-State, and received other awards for his success as an athlete and student. Jonas plans to further his education by studying engineering at a nearby college or one of the military academies.

Alex Watson is also a two-year letter winner for the Bulldogs and plays multiple sports for Butte High School. Alex does an excellent job of being involved in civic activities and exemplifies the merits of being a student-athlete, being selected for Academic All-State and to the National Honor Society. Alex plans to attend college but has not yet selected a curriculum.

The Silver B’s organization, established in 1940 and now existing for eighty-four consecutive years, consists of individuals who earned their varsity football letter while playing for the Butte High School Bulldogs. Each individual becomes a member of the organization 25 years after earning their first varsity letter.

The Butte High Silver B’s are extremely proud to award two scholarships this year, each valued at $1500, to these exceptional young men from the Butte High School football team. We will closely follow Jonas and Alex over the next few years as they embark on their new journeys. We wish them all the best that the future has to offer! Our organization looks forward to inducting Jonas and Alex, as well as their teammates who earned a varsity football letter, into the Butte High Silver B’s organization in the year 2046.