BUTTE — Spring sports have returned to Butte High School after last season's shutdown due to the pandemic. The Bulldogs will dress a softball, track and field and tennis team this spring.
The track and field team will sports one of the largest rosters in the area, while the softball team has returned seven seniors and could be due for a very successful year. The tennis team will open their season in a three-team matchday in Great Falls on April 3.
Coach Ryan Stosich spoke with optimism about his team on Friday, as practices have gone according to plan and the roster has been filled with experienced players.
The pandemic has caused problems within most area sports programs, but despite the year away from the field, Stosich said that his team is prepared to compete, improve and have fun this season.
"We've held nine practices so far, mostly inside the gym," Stosich said. "We've gone out and hit fly balls at Naranche Stadium when we've been able, it gets kind of monotonous to stay indoors every time. It's been nice to get outside a little bit."
McCaul McCarthy, one of seven seniors on this year's team, will be pitching this season and is a player Stosich said will be key to the team's success. McCarthy pitched in her sophomore season as well.
Madison Skeel, another senior, will also pitch for the Bulldogs this season. While the team will look to the large group of seniors for leadership, sophomore Rian Ferriter has shown promise as an infielder and pitcher.
"We're kind of pushing those guys and the non-conference games are going to tell us a lot," Stosich said. "The girls have the mindset of finishing on the top half of the bracket, going to state and hopefully making some noise there."
Stosich began coaching softball at Butte High School as an assistant to his dad in 2005, and has been the head coach of the team for seven years. After last year presented an obstacle he had never seen, he expressed excitement about the upcoming season
The Bulldogs will open their season against Billings Senior on the road on April 2. The Bulldogs are fortunate to have a substantial non-conference schedule, as many teams do not have the opportunity at all with lingering COVID-19 precautions.
"With these non-conference games, we'll see where they put us," Stosich said. "Billings Senior will be a pretty good test, they've got some seniors and will probably finish one or two in the east. But we'll just have to see."
The Bulldogs' first home game will be on April 10 against Helena. The divisional tournament will be held in Helena, and if the Bulldogs qualify they will travel to Kalispell for the state tournament.
While the pitching aspect of their game is stocked with seniors and rising talent, the infield will host experienced players as well. Mia Antonioli, Dylan Duffy and Aubree Corcoran are all returning seniors that started in their sophomore seasons.
"MacKenzie Tutty has been a three-year starter for us," Stosich said. "We haven't played in two years, so we'll really just have to see this year."
Bulldogs prepared for 2021 track season
Butte High School has fielded a fairly large track and field team with over 160 participants this year. Coach Arie Grey said he wondered if participation would drop after the program was shut down last year, but is glad that there was not much of a dip.
The 2020 season lasted just one week for Grey's team, before the virus ended their hopes of competing. The extra-long off-season has given his team an opportunity to prepare personally.
"With a lot of these kids we're going off of data from their freshman and sophomore years," Grey said. "And many of them have done a tremendous job working and making themselves better athletes since then."
The Bulldogs' first meet will be on the road against Helena on April 6. Unlike other years where several schools compete at once, the Bulldogs will compete in dual-meets, which typically include just two schools.
Meets will not last as long as usual and every player will be able to compete. Grey said it is an exciting and new opportunity to participate in all of the traditional events.
"They're going to be quick meets and everyone will participate, unlike the big track meets where kids can get lost a little bit because there's so many of them," Grey said. "It's exciting for track and field, dual format is a great way to do it."
Grey also said that he has the smallest-ever number of returning state meet participants. Track is typically dominated by juniors and seniors, but because the virus canceled last season, the team is younger than it has ever been.
Molly Conlin ran the 100-meter and four-by-one event at the state tournament as a freshmen and could have an impactful season this year. Taylinn Garrett, Hailey Nielson and Madeline Rhodes also competed at the state event in 2019.
"Madeline Rhodes placed in the javelin," Grey said. "Anna Trudnoski was in six events as a sophomore. She competed in the high jump, 100-hurdles, 300-hurdles, 500, four-by-four and triple jump."
The Bulldogs have 31 seniors ready to compete this season. After their meet in Helena, the Bulldogs will return home for two meets on April 10 and April 15.
The regional tournament will take place in Butte in late May. If the Bulldogs qualify, they will compete in the state tournament scheduled to take place in Missoula this year.
"It's going to be exciting to see how far these kids have come," Grey continued. "It's been 18 months since they last competed in a competitive track meet."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.