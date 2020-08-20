BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow health officer Karen Sullivan doesn't mince words toward those still label the COVID-19 pandemic as overblown or measures being taken to combat its spread as overreactions.
“I have no tolerance and no patience for naysayers who deny the severity of this event,” Sullivan said in a phone interview with The Montana Standard and 406mtsports.com on Thursday evening. “I base my decisions on science and evidence. It’s my job to keep this county safe and as long as I’m in this position, that’s my driving motivation.”
With her county's safety at the forefront, Sullivan said she has spent the past months working with Butte High and Butte Central on a set of parameters for fall sports. She confirmed that she approved those guidelines Tuesday, although she did so with hesitation, fearing that her community is rushing into something risky before fully understanding the ramifications.
High school sports are now on track to take place in Butte, with one noticeable caveat — for football, volleyball and soccer each uniformed home player will only be allowed to have two spectators in attendance. Visiting fans will not be permitted.
“I have a lot of trepidation about this,” Sullivan said. “There’s new research about how COVID affects adolescents, which is who we’re talking about.”
Sullivan said she’s been meeting weekly with a team of Butte school administrators over the past months to devise a plan for fall sports to unfold. But that they had been waiting on clarification regarding Gov. Steve Bullock’s limit of 50 people at events.
On Aug. 13, Bullock sent a memo to the Association of Montana Public Health Officers — an organization that Sullivan is part of — stating that the 50-person limit does not "apply to schools or school-related activities", clearing the way for schools to open and sports to begin.
That clarification came a little more than two weeks after the Montana High School Association released a multi-tiered plan for fall sports to resume while giving schools and local health departments the ability to set attendance policies.
On March 13, the MHSA called off all eight state high school basketball championship games after the first four presumptive cases of coronavirus were detected in Montana.
It was an unparalleled decision propelled by a handful of COVID-19 cases. Five months later — and with Montana now reporting over 6,000 coronavirus cases — Sullivan said she is baffled that the MHSA did an apparent about-face and is proceeding with the fall season after such a strong precedent had been set in March, especially with the state's COVID-19 curve anything but flat.
"We sought clarity from the MHSA on what kind of criteria was used to determine that it was safe to proceed," Sullivan said. "We never really got a good answer on that."
But with the MHSA giving the green light and Bullock stating that the 50-person limit wasn't applicable to sports, the job has now been given to Sullivan and county officials like her to set appropriate guidelines for sports. Thus, counties that have announced plans so far have different guidelines: No spectators in Yellowstone (Billings) and Lewis & Clark counties (Helena) but two per participant OK'd in Flathead County (Kalispell).
“We’ve been finding out how to make this happen in the safest manner," Sullivan said.
The list of restrictions and modifications that the health department’s plan requires is lengthy, from limiting the number of spectators to banning overnight stays and requiring that players not use locker rooms, which Sullivan referred to as “petri dishes.”
And while much focus has been directed at football as a possible source of COVID-19 spread, Sullivan said that her primary concern has been volleyball — an indoor sport where players spend a considerable amount of time at a net facing opposing players mere feet away.
“Young competitors at the net, aerosol spread, that’s what makes it dangerous,” Sullivan said. “That makes me the most uncomfortable.”
Sullivan said she understands the prevailing sentiment that high school athletes need sports to live the healthiest and most normal life. But she wonders if the ends justify the risky means.
“I know this is hard and people want their sports,” Sullivan said. “Butte is a sports-crazy town and I love that. I love football, I love spectating. But we are not in normal times. I believe we are on shaky ground.”
Sullivan said she's already received emails ridiculing her decision to limit spectators at sporting events. At this point, and for a health officer who in March had to do the unthinkable and advise the organizers of Butte's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade to cancel the event, the criticism doesn't faze her.
"None of that impacts me," she said. "If you don't have thick skin in a job like this you're in the wrong job,"
