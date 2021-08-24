BILLINGS — Cameron McCormick is the new athletic director at Lame Deer.
The hiring was approved by the Lame Deer school board on Monday, McCormick told The Billings Gazette at 406mtsports.com. McCormick takes over for Tiger Scalpcane, who stepped down in June after seven years as AD.
McCormick said he will also serve as Lame Deer's girls basketball coach, while Scalpcane will be the boys basketball coach.
McCormick said he will also coach cross country at Lame Deer this fall.
Lame Deer, Lodge Grass and Northern Cheyenne all canceled their fall sports seasons in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This will be McCormick's first high school athletic director job. He has several years of basketball coaching experience at Lodge Grass, Rocky Boy, Northern Cheyenne and Absarokee.
