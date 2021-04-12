There is a long history of athletic success in the family of Nico Bugni and now, he's looking to write his own chapter at Washington State.
Bugni, a Helena Capital student, found his sport in lacrosse and despite some other scholarship opportunities, he's going to play club lacrosse at Washington State, where he will attend as part of his ROTC scholarship.
"I didn't even know I would have a chance of going there," Bugni said of Washington State. "But then they got a new head coach and he hit me up and said he liked the way I played."
He was also being recruited by various NAIA, D-II and D-III programs such as Multonomah University, Northwest Nazarene, Northland College and Westminster.
"My process was open most of the time," Bugni said. "I had a school in Wisconsin (Northland College) and they really wanted me. Their coach was calling and texting me all the time. That was probably the runner-up but it was a little far away."
But once he was awarded the ROTC scholarship, his decision came down to Washington State and Westminster.
"Washington State told me that I have a chance if I show up and prove I can play," Bugni said. "And then the ROTC program as well because I want to go into the military and that will help me get there quicker."
While his grandfather Guido Bugni played football and was an All-American at Carroll, and his father also played college football, Nico said he found out early that lacrosse was the sport for him.
"A lot was just about the mentality," he said. "With football, it was more just that you had to dedicate yourself every day to it. With lacrosse, you don't have to tell me to dedicate myself to doing it, because I just love to play. It's just something I always wanted to do."
In Helena, Bugni started playing in middle school and has been playing for Last Chance Lacrosse, earning All-Conference and All-State honors back in 2019 as a defender. He also plays long stick middie.
"It was interesting because when I was being recruited, the coaches said they liked my bigger body," Bugni said. "And I'll be one of the bigger players which kind of surprised me, but it will be a great experience and fun to play against some other big colleges. You see them on TV and think, "They are so good,' and I guess I'll get to find out if that's true or not."
